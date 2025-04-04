Is South of Midnight inspired by the legend of Huggin’ Molly?

South of Midnight is deeply rooted in Southern folklore, and one of its most terrifying inspirations comes from the eerie tale of Huggin’ Molly. Releasing on April 8, 2025, this title offers a dark, magical escape through Deep South mythology. The game has a grotesque take on urban legends, so Huggin' Molly has unsurprisingly stepped into this nightmare — even if she isn't in the lore we know.

Compulsion Games confirmed Huggin’ Molly is indeed an inspiration for the game. However, instead of the towering, black-clad figure of legend, she has been reimagined with a spider-like design, capable of weaving victims into giant red yarn webs. This ominous transformation fits right into South of Midnight’s dark fantasy world, making her one of the game’s most unsettling figures.

Huggin’ Molly’s haunting presence in South of Midnight

Compulsion Games has officially acknowledged Huggin’ Molly’s chilling presence in South of Midnight through a recent X post, which featured the opening lines of her in-game theme:

This short verse hints at her predatory nature, while also reflecting how deeply Midnight weaves music into its storytelling. Molly is tied to two soundtracks composed by Olivier Deriviere — Huggin’ Molly - Boss Fight, and a second track titled The Tale of Huggin’ Molly, which dives deeper into the legend’s roots with a more atmospheric tone.

And yes — it’s not just buildup. As the title of her theme suggests, players will eventually face Molly in a full-on boss fight, bringing the legend to life in a horrifying in-game encounter.

The real legend of Molly

The urban legend of Huggin' Molly has terrorized the tiny town of Abbeville, Alabama, for generations. She is said to be a seven-foot woman wearing black who roams the streets at night, snatching up unsuspecting victims and squeezing them in a choking hug before screaming into their ears.

Nobody knows for certain who she was during her life. Some consider her to have been a mourning mother looking for her missing child, and others think she was merely a fictitious figure created to frighten children home before sundown. And now, South of Midnight is breathing new life into her awful existence.

