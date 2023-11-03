Is State of Decay 2 multiplayer? System requirements, crossplay, mods, and more

State of Decay 2 is a zombie-survival role-playing game released in 2018. The core gameplay requires you to construct a base in one of several sites in the world and fortify and upgrade it with various facilities. These include watchtowers, sleeping quarters, workshops, medical bays, etc, to help keep survivors safe and healthy. Part of the game involves balancing valuable resources paramount to survival.

There are numerous mods for the game that improve your experience, and you can take on the game's undead hordes with your pals.

Continue reading to learn about the system requirements, myriad mods, and whether or not the game supports PvP multiplayer.

State of Decay 2 multiplayer: Co-op and crossplay

State of Decay 2 features online gameplay where you can team up with your buddies to battle the undead beings.

Cross-platform play is only available on supported devices, which include the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for Steam and the Microsoft Store.

You'll need an Xbox Live account but not a subscribed one if you're using Steam.

To play with your friends, follow the given steps:

Launch State of Decay 2.

Access the main menu and enable multiplayer mode.

Click on the Host Multiplayer Game and select Invite.

Invite your friends to the lobby.

Unfortunately, there isn't any PvP activity in the game if you are looking for some. Not to worry, though, as the zombies are sufficiently formidable opponents.

System requirements

State of Decay 2 is exclusive to Xbox and Windows (Image via Undead Labs)

The game runs on the following platforms:

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PC

For PC users, the required hardware specifications of the game are:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-2500 @2.7Ghz / AMD FX-6300

Intel i5-2500 @2.7Ghz / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i5 4570 @ 3.2Ghz / AMD FX-8350

Intel i5 4570 @ 3.2Ghz / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 380

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB / AMD Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 30 GB available space

Modding support

Various mods provide quality-of-life improvements to State of Decay 2.

You can download and install them from the NexusMods page of the game to enhance your survival experience. A few recommendations are:

Better Outposts

Better Vehicle Storage

Weapons Rarity

Short Night

Days Gone graphics

Gameplay Overhaul

Project Realism

Smart AI Human

ArmoryPlus

You can, of course, find more mods to your liking. These work in co-op as well.

