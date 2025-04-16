Is Stellar Symphony worth pulling for in Wuthering Waves?

Shorekeeper is coming to Wuthering Waves 2.3 as a rerun character. She will bring in her signature weapon, Stellar Symphony, which is a rectifier equipped with high Energy Regen and ATK buffs for the entire party. Given the neutral attributes, players might consider summoning it for other support Resonators if not for Shorekeeper.
However, pulling for the Stellar Symphony in Wuthering Waves isn't recommended, as the game offers multiple free-to-play options that work just fine. This article further explains why that is so.
Stellar Symphony isn’t worth pulling for in Wuthering Waves
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Stellar Symphony is a 5-star rectifier catered to Shorekeeper in Wuthering Waves. However, it doesn’t necessarily offer a massive boost to the Resonator’s attributes, unlike other signature options. Besides, the game features many accessible rectifiers, which can be used to build Shorekeeper.
While her DPS boosting her CRIT DMG is a sure-shot way to nuke targets with the intro skill, players would want to use the Resonator for support instead to better leverage her buffs. In that case, the following rectifiers can serve as an alternative for the Stellar Symphony:
- Variation: The most popular option for any support Rectifier user, as it restores the wearer’s Concerto Energy, aside from offering Energy Regen via substat.
- Call of the Abyss: This rectifier is arguably the best option for any healer in the game. It rolls with a massive Energy Regen substat and increases the wielder’s Healing Bonus.
Both rectifiers belong to the 4-star rarity, meaning you can easily access them from the gacha system.
Also read: Wuthering Waves adds unannounced censorship to character designs
Wuthering Waves: Stellar Symphony stats, passive, and ascension materials
The Stellar Symphony in WuWa rolls with the following stats at max level:
- Base ATK: 412
- Energy Regen: 77.0%
For those wondering, Stellar Symphony’s passive grants the following effect:
- Increase HP by 12%. Restore 8 Concerto Energy when casting Resonance Liberation. This effect can be triggered once every 20s. When casting Resonance Skill that heals, increase nearby party members' ATK by 14% for 30s. Effects of the same name cannot be stacked.
Listed below are the materials required to upgrade the Stellar Symphony rectifier:
- Lento Helix x 6
- Adagio Helix x 8
- Andante Helix x 6
- Presto Helix x 20
- Crude Ring x 6
- Basic Ring x 6
- Improved Ring x 10
- Tailored Ring x 12
- Shell Credit x 330,000
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.