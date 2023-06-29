Is Sting available in AEW Fight Forever?

Regarding the AEW Fight Forever roster, is Sting immediately playable as a character? This is a question players have had, and fortunately for his fans, there is good news. Known to some as Steve Borden, he has had a long career across WCW, TNA Impact, a brief stint in WWE, and is currently a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.
But can you play as this wrestler in AEW Fight Forever, and if so, is he immediately playable, or do you have to unlock him? We will go over these doubts in this article.
Is Sting in AEW Fight Forever?
Yes, Steve Borden is playable in AEW Fight Forever. Thankfully, you do not need to do anything much to unlock The Icon in All Elite Wrestling’s first video game. He is playable in all modes and can be picked from the character select screen.
While the game features several unlockable wrestlers, The Icon isn’t among them. Although he is in the game, you must create his tag team with Darby Allin in the “Create a Team” menu.
Finishers
- Scorpion Death Drop (Grapple Rear)
- Scorpion Deathlock 2 (Lower Body - Face Up)
Signatures
- Stinger Splash 1 (Run toward corner - Front)
- Stinger Splash (Run toward corner - Rear)
Sting’s Road to Elite stats in AEW Fight Forever
When using AEW’s roster of professional wrestlers in Road to Elite mode, they have a locked set of stats and skills. The Icon has strong finisher/signature strength, and his strikes are also impressive. Below are his stats:
Stat Skills
- Momentum Rate: 5/5
- Finisher Slots: ⅖
- Signature Slots: ⅗
- Finisher Strength (1): 5/5
- Finisher Strength (2): 5/5
- Signature Slot (1): ⅘
- Signature Slot (2): ⅘
- Signature Slot (3): ⅘
- Chain Wrestling: ⅖
- Arm Power: ⅘
- Kick Power: ⅘
- Grapple Power: ⅘
- Diving Power: ⅖
- Springboard Power: ⅕
- Movement Speed: ⅖
While he only has a few Action Skills, Steve features many Passive Skills. Moves like the Corner Spring Attack Buff makes sense when you consider his signature, the Stinger Splash.
Action Skills
- Top Offense
- Anti-Air Defense
- Strike Proficiency
Passive Skills
- Chain Wrestling Buff
- 1st Attack Buff
- Back Against The Wall Buff
- Corner Spring Attack Buff
- Kick Out Buff
- Taunt Buff
- Defender Kick Out Buff
- 2-For-1 Attack Buff
- Weapon Buff
- Grit
- Groggy Buff
- Submission Toughness
- Elite Defense
- Finisher Specialist
- Tit-For-Tat
Thus, you can play as one of the best-known American wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling’s video game. It is also easy to select and play Steve in either Exhibition or Road to Elite matches. You can read our review of the game here.