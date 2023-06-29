Is Sting available in AEW Fight Forever?

Regarding the AEW Fight Forever roster, is Sting immediately playable as a character? This is a question players have had, and fortunately for his fans, there is good news. Known to some as Steve Borden, he has had a long career across WCW, TNA Impact, a brief stint in WWE, and is currently a member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

But can you play as this wrestler in AEW Fight Forever, and if so, is he immediately playable, or do you have to unlock him? We will go over these doubts in this article.

Is Sting in AEW Fight Forever?

Yes, Steve Borden is playable in AEW Fight Forever. Thankfully, you do not need to do anything much to unlock The Icon in All Elite Wrestling’s first video game. He is playable in all modes and can be picked from the character select screen.

While the game features several unlockable wrestlers, The Icon isn’t among them. Although he is in the game, you must create his tag team with Darby Allin in the “Create a Team” menu.

Finishers

Scorpion Death Drop (Grapple Rear)

Scorpion Deathlock 2 (Lower Body - Face Up)

Signatures

Stinger Splash 1 (Run toward corner - Front)

Stinger Splash (Run toward corner - Rear)

Sting’s Road to Elite stats in AEW Fight Forever

When using AEW’s roster of professional wrestlers in Road to Elite mode, they have a locked set of stats and skills. The Icon has strong finisher/signature strength, and his strikes are also impressive. Below are his stats:

Stat Skills

Momentum Rate: 5/5

5/5 Finisher Slots: ⅖

Signature Slots: ⅗

Finisher Strength (1): 5/5

5/5 Finisher Strength (2): 5/5

5/5 Signature Slot (1): ⅘

⅘ Signature Slot (2): ⅘

⅘ Signature Slot (3): ⅘

⅘ Chain Wrestling: ⅖

Arm Power: ⅘

Kick Power: ⅘

Grapple Power: ⅘

Diving Power: ⅖

Springboard Power: ⅕

Movement Speed: ⅖

While he only has a few Action Skills, Steve features many Passive Skills. Moves like the Corner Spring Attack Buff makes sense when you consider his signature, the Stinger Splash.

Action Skills

Top Offense

Anti-Air Defense

Strike Proficiency

Passive Skills

Chain Wrestling Buff

1st Attack Buff

Back Against The Wall Buff

Corner Spring Attack Buff

Kick Out Buff

Taunt Buff

Defender Kick Out Buff

2-For-1 Attack Buff

Weapon Buff

Grit

Groggy Buff

Submission Toughness

Elite Defense

Finisher Specialist

Tit-For-Tat

Thus, you can play as one of the best-known American wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling’s video game. It is also easy to select and play Steve in either Exhibition or Road to Elite matches. You can read our review of the game here.

