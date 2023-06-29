Darby Allin says "Thank you Sting" after AEW Dynamite went off the air

Darby Allin expressed gratitude to his mentor, Sting, after AEW Dynamite went off the air this week.

The Icon and his protégé continued their winning momentum last night when they defeated "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tornado tag team bout.

Again, The Vigilante hogged the spotlight and made headlines for his breathtaking performance. During the match, Sting launched himself off the ladder, diving straight through a worn-out Guevara lying on the tables outside the ring.

Unfortunately, the 64-year-old stalwart landed awkwardly, seemingly suffering a busted mouth. After the cameras stopped rolling, the WWE Hall of Famer took to the mic to confirm his injury, revealing that he had a loose tooth and would need a "bunch of stitches" to fix his lip.

Darby Allin also took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his mentor, tweeting," Thank you Sting."

The face-painted duo is now undefeated in 17 matches they've wrestled together so far. Meanwhile, Chris Jericho's alter ego suffered his first loss in AEW. With All In right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if The Jericho Appreciation Society leader would want a rematch against The Icon.

