Eric Bischoff says he'd like to see WWE Hall of Famer retire at AEW All In

Eric Bischoff recently asserted that AEW All In would be the perfect swan song for Sting's illustrious career.

The Icon's impending retirement has become the talk of the wrestling world lately. Despite his AEW contract coming to an end soon, the 64-year-old stalwart still hadn't made up his mind about a potential date for his last hurrah.

Many fans are mulling over the possibility of seeing The Vigilante ride off into the sunset in front of a jam-packed crowd at the upcoming All In event. However, the WWE Hall of Famer himself shot down the idea during the recent media scrum.

Speaking on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained why Sting should retire at Wembley Stadium this year:

"No, I don't think he will [retire this year] because I think Tony will convince Sting to stick around a little longer if that's what Tony wants, and I understand that," Bischoff said. "Personally, I'd like to see Sting retire because, first of all, he's going to be in front of 65,000-70,000 people [at Wembley Stadium]. If you're going to put a period at the end of the last sentence in the last chapter of your career, go out big." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The veteran added:

"And I don't know that he'll get an opportunity, maybe, but I don't know that he'll get another opportunity to go out in front of a crowd that big. That would be special. If I was Sting, that's what I would want for my career, but then again, Sting's doing it because Sting loves to perform. He loves to get out there and it's hard to give that up."

What's next for Sting in AEW?

Sting has been riding high since winning a trios match against the team of Chris Jericho at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II. However, the program between the two legends will continue on Dynamite this Wednesday when the two men lock horns again in an interesting stipulation.

The Icon will team up with Darby Allin to take on a returning "Painmaker" and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado tag team bout.

The Wizard has been rumored to be Sting's final opponent in AEW. It will be interesting to see how this storyline will pan out.

