Chris Jericho bringing back "The Painmaker" persona for a blockbuster match against WWE Hall of Famer in AEW

Hot on the heels of his devastating defeat at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II, Chris Jericho has made it clear that his rivalry with Sting is far from over.

Last night, The Wizard joined forces with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara in a losing effort against the trio of Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito.

Jericho was visibly upset after his loss as he confronted the face-painted stars during the post-show media scrum. He challenged the duo to a tornado tag team bout for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

#ForbiddenDoor Chris Jericho just crashed the scrum and challenged Sting and Darby to a Tornado Tag Match at #AEWDynamite — Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker. Chris Jericho just crashed the scrum and challenged Sting and Darby to a Tornado Tag Match at #AEWDynamite — Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker.#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/y5e4MOf2ds

In addition, Chris Jericho announced the return of his "Painmaker" alter ego for the first time in nearly a year. Tony Khan made the highly-anticipated match official and immediately asked the Jericho Appreciation Society leader to leave.

Sammy Guevara will be teaming up with his mentor as the tandem vows to seek revenge on the babyfaces this Wednesday.

The last time Chris Jericho wrestled under his sadistic gimmick was during a barbed wire everywhere death match against Eddie Kingston on the July 20 episode of Dynamite in 2022.

Having a successful record under his Painmaker gimmick, it will be interesting to see if Jericho and Guevara will do the unthinkable and end The Icon's undefeated streak in AEW.

