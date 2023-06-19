"If you lose, you retire" - Veteran wants Sting to face WWE legend in a career vs. career match (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Sting is seemingly nearing the end of his in-ring career. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Bill Apter has suggested The Icon lock horns with a WWE legend in a career vs. career match to conclude his career.

The WWE legend in question is Chris Jericho. He was confronted by The Icon on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The two have shared many locker rooms over the years but have surprisingly never faced each other one-on-one.

Some have called for Jericho to be Sting's final opponent, given they've never squared off in their storied careers. However, the former AEW World Champion recently shut those ideas down, claiming it won't happen.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling suggested an exciting way to book Sting vs. Chris Jericho. He said a career vs. career bout between the two legends would intrigue fans.

"You know what they could do? They could do (...) Sting comes out and says he's decided not to retire, but why don't we put both our careers on the line? If you lose, you retire. If I lose (...) and, of course, Jericho's gang interferes and loses, then he's gone," said Bill Apter. [3:20 - 3:41]

Sting picked up a big victory on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the 64-year-old is still unstoppable inside the squared circle.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, not only did the WWE Hall of Famer confront Chris Jericho, but he was also involved in a star-studded eight-man tag team match. The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Keith Lee to take on Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, and The Gates of Agony, known to many fans as The Mogul Embassy.

The babyface squad emerged victorious, keeping The Icon's undefeated record in AEW intact. The WWE Hall of Famer now has a perfect tally of 15 wins and zero losses.

