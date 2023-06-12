"It’ll never happen" - 4-time WWE Champion is not interested in facing AEW's Sting

In a recent Twitter exchange four-time WWE Champion and top star AEW star Chris Jericho shut down any possibility of a dream match against Sting.

The fan interaction began when someone expressed their desire to witness a promo and match between Jericho and the late Macho Man Randy Savage. Jericho responded positively to the idea.

However, another fan chimed in, stating their wish to see Chris Jericho take on Sting, given that both iconic wrestlers are currently part of AEW. Unfortunately for those hoping for this dream matchup, Jericho dismissed the idea, stating he is not interested in a match against Sting.

"It’ll never happen. Not interested," Jericho wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The former multi-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion joined AEW in December 2020. He has primarily been involved in tag team matches alongside Darby Allin. Despite his impressive tenure in the wrestling industry, Sting has yet to compete in a singles match since his AEW debut.

Moreover, earlier this year, Sting revealed that he plans to retire once his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion expires later in the year.

While many fans had speculated that Sting's final match could be against former WWE Champion, Chris Jericho. However, Jericho's recent statement has dashed the hopes of many fans who had speculated about a potential final match between Sting and himself.

Former WWE Champion reacts to the idea of facing Sting in AEW

Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho recently reacted to a fan's tweet on the possibility of him being the final opponent for legendary Hall of Famer Sting.

A fan took to Twitter to suggest this dream match in AEW, urging Tony Khan to consider Chris Jericho as Sting's ultimate opponent. In response, Jericho responded to the fan's suggestion.

Check out the tweet below:

Although Jericho and Sting have been in various promotions throughout their careers, they have never faced off in a one-on-one match.

Do you want to see a match between Chris Jericho and Sting? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes