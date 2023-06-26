Sting finally decides if he will end his career at AEW All In 

Sting has finally made up his mind on if he'd be retiring at the forthcoming All In event.

AEW has given The Icon a second lease on his wrestling career after he was forced to retire at the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. After signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, he would return to in-ring competition, thanks to his newly-found alliance with Darby Allin.

So far, the face-painted duo has been undefeated in 16 matches, with their latest outing coming at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II. The tandem joined forces with Tetsuya Naito to unseat Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki in a trios contest.

Despite the Icon showing no signs of slowing down, he had previously affirmed that he had entered the final year of his legendary career. With All In right around the corner, there have been some rumblings about Sting possibly having one last hurrah.

During the post-show media scrum, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed his plans to retire from AEW:

"I have not decided on a date for sure. A lot of people have actually wondered if I was gonna retire in Wembley, that would be kind of cool, but I don't see that happening. I think, I want to continue on. Tony's kind of been in my ear a little bit here and there saying, 'Steve! you can stay as long as you want.' So, you know, I'm not sure how long that'll be, but you know, like I said a few months ago, you know, the showtime is just about over with, and it truly is, but I'm looking forward to going back to London," Sting said.

He added:

"The last time I was there, I was a joker sting and the crowd loved it there. It was not the big arena or the big stadium. It was just the arena but still great, great crowd and I'm looking forward to heading back over there," he added. [1:45 onwards]

Sting will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Sting would look to continue his winning momentum on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Following Forbidden Door II, Chris Jericho crashed the media scrum and challenged the Icon & Allin to a tornado tag team bout.

Le Champion also put his opponents on notice, announcing the return of his alter ego - The Painmaker.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



#ForbiddenDoor Chris Jericho just crashed the scrum and challenged Sting and Darby to a Tornado Tag Match at #AEWDynamite — Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker. Chris Jericho just crashed the scrum and challenged Sting and Darby to a Tornado Tag Match at #AEWDynamite — Sammy and not Jericho, but the Painmaker.#ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/y5e4MOf2ds

Tony Khan made the match official pending the two face-painted stars' medical clearance. It will be interesting to see if The Jericho Appreciation Society members will be able to even the score with The Icon and his protege.

