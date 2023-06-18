WWE veteran feels "there is a little bit of money" in Sting's dream match against top AEW star (Exclusive)

AEW's Sting seems to be nearing the end of his illustrious in-ring career, and much has been made of who the legend's final opponent should be. A WWE veteran believes The Icon locking horns with Chris Jericho in a dream match would make sense.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed Chris Jericho's recent remarks about not wanting a match against Sting. The former SmackDown general manager said the following:

"One thing about Chris, I mean, he don't [sic] beat around. I mean, he tells it just like it is, and if he says he's not interested, then he's not interested. Because I just think that, you know, (...) there is a little bit of money there. I think that would be something that the fans would like to see. But maybe Chris knows something that we don't know. So, hey man, it is what it is." [01:50 - 02:17]

Despite The Ocho's comments, the potential blockbuster match could still be in the cards. Just two days after Jericho's statement, he was confronted by The Icon on an episode of Dynamite.

Jericho vs. The Icon undoubtedly has the potential to help elevate AEW's product and get many fans invested. However, only time will tell whether these two household names will face off in the ring.

Sting's legendary path to AEW

Sting has become one of the wrestling industry's most respected individuals. The legend has done all that there is to do, and he continues giving back to the younger generation through his work in AEW.

Most fans remember The Icon as the top babyface in WCW's boom period. However, Sting's career has seen him compete worldwide in several promotions. He was an integral part of TNA during parts of the promotion's more successful years, and he also enjoyed a fun, albeit brief, spell in WWE.

He has been aligned with Darby Allin throughout his time in AEW and has helped the young star grow tremendously as a performer. Whenever The Stinger decides to hang up his boots, he will surely go down as one of the greatest this business has ever seen.

