"Is this how you want people to remember your last match?" - Eric Bischoff feels 64-year-old veteran should have never wrestled for WWE

Former RAW GM Eric Bischoff recently shared his thought's on Sting's run with WWE back in 2014.

The Icon made his first appearance for Vince McMahon & Co. back at Survivor Series 2014, well over a decade after WCW closed its doors. However, Sting didn't have a great run as he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and then lost to Seth Rollins again at Night of Champions. He suffered a severe neck injury during the match while taking a Bucklebomb from Rollins.

In a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that he was not happy with the way Sting's run with the company panned out. He felt that the legend should have been in WWE only for the Hall of Fame induction rather than wrestling matches.

"I was really happy for him. I started to get a little bit concerned when it was going to be a match because I just wasn't convinced that Steve should be doing a match. It was the injuries, his age, having been off for a long time. Those are a lot of odds that are stacking against you, no matter who you are. I'd been a lot happier to see him getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, get his 'just due' and the respect that he deserved, and kinda leave it at that. Regardless of whether he'd have gone over or not. To me, that didn't matter nearly as much. Is this how you want people to remember your last match? I was disappointed." [From 00:11 to 01:05]

You can watch the full video here:

Sting is a WWE Hall of Famer

Despite not having the best run of his career in WWE, the legendary star was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

In fact, Sting headlined the Hall of Fame Class that year which also included wrestling legends such as The Godfather, The Big Boss Man, Jacqueline, Stan Hansen, and The Fabulous Freebirds. Snoop Dogg was the celebrity inductee, while Joan Lunden was presented with the Warrior Award.

Do you feel WWE could have done more with Sting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes