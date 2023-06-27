Sting reportedly botched a major spot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

According to recent reports, WWE Hall of Famer Sting botched a spot at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Last night, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito to take on the team of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki in a trios match. The match was made official following a first-time-ever confrontation between The Icon and the Ocho on an episode of Dynamite two weeks ago.

All six men involved in the match had a fair share of the action. After nearly 15 minutes of non-stop action, The Icon, Allin, and Naito picked up the win.

One of the major spots in the match involved Sting and Sammy Guevara. 'The Ocho' Chris Jericho set up a table, placed a beaten-up Sting on it, and demanded that the Spanish God climb onto the top rope to take out The Icon.

A hesitant Guevara finally decided to hit a 630 Splash, and he successfully landed it on the 64-year-old legend. However, it seemed like Sting was looking to move out of the way but was unable to.

A fan pointed out Sting's movement right before Guevara landed the 630 Senton and questioned if the spot initially was planned to end differently. F4W's Bryan Alvarez took notice and responded to the fan, stating that the WWE Hall of Famer was supposed to roll out the way but failed to do so in time.

"Yes, Sting was supposed to get off the table and did not," Bryan Alvarez tweeted.

Sting is set to compete against Chris Jericho this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Last night's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view was followed by the traditional post-show media scrum. Darby Allin and The Icon were the first to be interviewed. There were several questions aimed at Sting.

As he was answering them, out of nowhere, Chris Jericho showed up with Floyd the baseball bat and demanded that Tony Khan book a tornado tag team match on AEW Dynamite between Le S*x Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) and the team of Darby Allin and Sting.

Jericho also smacked a water bottle with Floyd, and it hit a reporter in the head. This forced Khan to make the match official and demand that Jericho leave the premises.

The Icon also opened up about his upcoming retirement during the media scrum. He revealed that the time to hang up his boots is nearing, but he has not decided on a date as of yet.

