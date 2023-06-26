AEW star Chris Jericho accidentally busted open a reporter during media scrum

Chris Jericho took part in an explosive match during this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view but was unsuccessful in the end. Afterward, he stormed into the media scrum to confront Sting but allegedly hurt a reporter in the process.

Fans have been clamoring to see Sting and Chris Jericho enter a feud only months after The Icon made his AEW debut. Despite his team suffering the loss in their recent match, it seems like Jericho isn't done with Sting yet, but his fervor hurt an innocent bystander.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho's water bottle struck the head of the reporter John Mews. Shockingly, the bottle split his head open, resulting in some bleeding. The bottle also caught Denise Salcedo.

Dave Meltzer revealed that the man who took that water bottle to the head was John Mews. The bottle actually busted him open, and he bled more than some performers on the Forbidden Door show. But according to Denise Salcedo - who was close to the action - Mews is okay.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo BRO THAT WATER BOTTLE FLEW RIGHT INTO THE GUY NEXT TO ME…. He’s actually bleeding a lil bit … he says he’s okay. A match was made! #ForbiddenDoor BRO THAT WATER BOTTLE FLEW RIGHT INTO THE GUY NEXT TO ME…. He’s actually bleeding a lil bit … he says he’s okay. A match was made! #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/VpyLQL1AYe

Many fans believe that Jericho could be the man to go on to retire Sting, and while that could still potentially end up happening, it might not be anytime soon. During a recent interview, The Icon claimed that he has now changed his mind about retiring in 2023, and could still wrestle for a few more years.

Missed out on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II? Catch up with the results right here.

Chris Jericho was denied a singles match against Kenny Omega in Canada

Both Omega and Jericho are former AEW World Champions and each hail from Canada. Due to this, it would only be natural for the two men to clash in their home country in front of thousands of their adoring fans.

However, during an episode of his podcast Talk Is Jericho, the veteran revealed that the AEW higher-ups denied the match he proposed.

"We went to Winnipeg, Manitoba, I pitched Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. Couldn't get the match, you know why? Trios. Me, Danny [Garcia], and Sammy [Guevara] had to beat his stupid a**, but still. No singles match, 'Kenny is in a trio.' What are you talking about? This is Kenny Omega." (H/T Fightful)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow This match between Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega put so many new eyes on Puroresu. Fantastic match to check out if you have not seen it! - WK12 (01.04.2018)

This match between Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega put so many new eyes on Puroresu. Fantastic match to check out if you have not seen it! - WK12 (01.04.2018) https://t.co/yzOmScgqA9

Currently, the two men are embroiled in lengthy feuds with other factions. Despite this, Chris Jericho still seems to have The Cleaner on his mind, making this clash almost definite.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes