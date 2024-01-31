Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League available on Xbox One?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has finally graced various gaming platforms, and players can now grab their controllers to create a team of anti-heroes. While new-gen console users don't have problems getting into the game, Xbox One users are worried that they cannot join the hype on their console.

There have been newer generation consoles since the last Arkham titles, so platform compatibility is something players are curious about. Read on to learn more about Rocksteady's Arkham spin-off compatibility with Xbox One and other popular gaming platforms.

Can you play Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on Xbox One?

Xbox One does not support Rocksteady's Arkham spin-off (Image via WB Games)

Unfortunately for Xbox One folks, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is unavailable on the platform. The game is a current-gen exclusive title, which means popular older-gen hardware such as Nintendo Switch and PS4 cannot support the game either.

While this is unfortunate for Xbox One users, this was expected since the last Arkham title to be compatible with the platform, Batham: Arkham Knight, was released at a time when newer-gen hardware wasn't available yet.

One common workaround for playing incompatible modern titles on Xbox One is subscribing to the Xbox Game Pass service. This has been a pretty common practice for players who want to play recent games that are not available on the platform. However, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will not be in the Xbox Game Pass lineup until February 6, 2024. Still, players are hopeful for this possibility in the future.

Where to play Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? All compatible platforms

The new Suicide Squad game is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S Series (Image via WB Games)

While it's unfortunate that Suicide Squad is unavailable for older hardware like Xbox One, you can play the game on new-generation consoles.

The title is playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For those who prefer playing on PC, the game can be purchased directly from Steam.

Suicide Squad is set to launch on February 2, 2024, across all the platforms mentioned. This Arkham installment puts players into Team X's perspective as they hunt down the beloved superheroes from the DC Universe.

Unlike the previous single-player games in the series, the Suicide Squad is a cooperative multiplayer adventure with live service elements.

