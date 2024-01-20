Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Rocksteady Studio's upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is just a few days away from its official launch on all current-generation platforms. Coming from one of the most beloved studios out there, especially when it comes to the superhero action-adventure genre, the offering is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2024.

Rocksteady and publisher WB Games have revealed a ton of key information regarding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including details on the game's pre-order, platforms, early access, and more. One thing that many fans might be wondering about is whether the title will be released on Xbox Game Pass.

Unfortunately for Xbox fans, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass, at least not upon its release. However, there's still a chance that the game might arrive on Xbox's subscription service at some point in the future.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is not coming to Xbox Game Pass but might arrive on the platform at a later date

Xbox Game Pass has come a long way since the early days of the subscription service. Initially, the idea of giving players access to a huge collection of games for a monthly fee did not sit well with many. However, over time, and with Microsoft's dedication to the service, Game Pass has become the primary reason why one would want to delve into the Xbox ecosystem.

While Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is skipping Xbox Game Pass upon release, it might eventually arrive on the service, especially if you take into consideration Gotham Knights being added to the platform's catalog of free titles. Gotham Knights was released back in 2021, and it made its Game Pass debut roughly two years after its original release.

However, I personally think for a game like Rocksteady's Suicide Squad, which aims to tap into that looter-shooter and co-op crowd, a day-one release on Game Pass would've been very fruitful. Doing so would not only help bring the game to those who otherwise would've skipped the title (mostly due to its $70 admission price), but it would also help bolster the player numbers.

That being said, Suicide Squad, unlike titles like Destiny 2 or Xbox's own Forza franchise, doesn't force players to play the game in co-op or engage with the online modes.

As confirmed by Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be played from start to finish as a traditional single-player action-adventure game.