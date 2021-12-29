"Is the Sun not a planet?": Twitch streamer Ninisky wrongly names "hottest planet" in solar system

French-Canadian Twitch streamer Niniskya recently had a horrible brain fade moment when she was asked about the hottest planet in the Solar System, to which she replied with an incorrect celestial body that isn't a planet.

While at first she replied with a proper planet as the answer, she immediately changed it to the Sun. However, she didn't realize at the moment that it was a star, not a planet, which led to some hilarity among her fans in the chat.

Twitch streamer Niniskya confused about Sun and the planets

During a recent stream, Twitch streamer Niniskya held an impromptu quiz showdown during Christmas where she faced off against her Twitch chat.

The questionnaire for the matchup consisted of easy questions which included asking about the company that develops Mario titles, to which the Twitch streamer and her chat quickly replied with Nintendo.

However, later on in the competition, Niniskya was stumped when she was asked about the hottest planet in the Solar System.

"Which planet in our Solar System is the hottest?"

After giving the question a few seconds of thought, she jumped with an answer of Mars. However, she later corrected herself to say the Sun, even though it's not a planet, and this led to confusion for her.

"Mars, NO, Sun, Sun, Sun. Is the Sun not a planet?"

Eventually, the chat pointed out to her that the Sun isn't a planet. However, their guess of Mercury wasn't right as well, as the correct answer was Venus. This led Niniskya to joke that they were wrong as well.

"Chat you're wrong. Get it right."

Twitch streamer Quin69 rages over flat earther's comments

While Niniskya was making a horrible mistake with the identification of the Sun as a planet or star, Quin69 was losing his cool over flat earthers trying to debate with scientists.

The Twitch streamer recently reacted to the popular Jubilee YouTube video where flat earthers and scientists tried to prove to each other whether or not the Earth is flat.

While at first he was doing pretty alright, he eventually lost his patience with one of the flat earthers, when she tried to claim that science was made on assumptions.

"I wanna punch her in the f****** head bro. HOLY F***. SHE'S SO ANNOYING AND SHE'S SO ILLOGICAL. IT'S SO ANNOYING."

Eventually, he calmed down, however, he couldn't believe the audacity of the flat earther to dispel the claims and research that scientists have done for almost their entire life.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider