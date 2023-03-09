Is The Finals on Xbox One and PS4?

The Finals is a brand new FPS shooter that is set to go live in the coming few weeks. At the time of writing this article, the game is currently in its closed beta stages and is only available on Steam.

In a market that is already being dominated by titles like Valorant and Overwatch 2, this title provides a refreshing gameplay experience for all FPS players worldwide.

Given that the closed beta is only available on PC for now, one can easily wonder if the title will be made available on consoles at launch.

Will The Finals be available on consoles?

Based on the information released by Embark Studios, The Finals will only be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will not be available on consoles from older generations like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The developers are yet to confirm a release date.

As for the closed beta, this phase began on March 7 and is scheduled to end on March 21. Over the next two weeks, only selected individuals will be able to download the game through Steam and play it.

Based on the trailers that the developers have released, it will be a very fast-paced game and will involve breaking environments. The maps in The Finals are based on iconic locations from around the world.

Moreover, environmental destruction happens server-side, so every player will be able to experience the impact of the destruction at the same time. Environmental destruction is a very unique mechanic because it allows players to set up different angles to get a clear shot at the enemy.

Will The Finals support character customization?

The game will support character customization. Although the extent of it is currently unclear, the developers have confirmed that players will be able to create unique characters and express themselves as they see fit. From being stealthy to going in all guns blazing, the game will allow players to adapt to multiple playstyles.

For now, players can participate in a game mode known as Cashout. In this mode, four teams of three players will battle it out in each match. The main objective is to find cash vaults and then take them to cashout stations.

Although the process sounds very easy, it's challenging in reality because the player carrying the vault won't be able to shoot, and the enemy can steal the vault even after it's at the cashout station!

While there might be some additional game modes in the future, for now the teams who lose will be able to drop out and start a new match, while the remaining teams will be able to advance to The Finals.

