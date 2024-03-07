Is The Outlast Trials canon to series lore?

With Red Barrels' latest game being a spin-off to the iconic Outlast series, fans wonder if The Outlast Trials canon rumors are true. Generally, spin-off titles that sway from the established formula are not concerned with tying into a game's universe. Unlike its single-player predecessors, this new horror experience is a co-op multiplayer endeavor.

As such, fans would not be faulted for assuming it is an unrelated entry to the franchise. Given its penchant for strong storytelling, Red Barrels has ensured the new entry ties into the series lore as well.

Is The Outlast Trials canon to the other series entries?

The shady Murkoff Corporation is attempting vile human experiences once again (Image via Red Barrels)

Despite being a multiplayer-focused game, it is officially confirmed to be a prequel entry to the franchise. While minimal, The Outlast Trials has a basic plot too. It is set in the same universe in 1959 during the Cold War era - placing it before Outlast 1 and 2 on the chronological timeline, which makes The Outlast Trials canon to series lore.

The Murkoff Corporation, who was behind the Mount Massive mental asylum in the first game, returns to helm a series of murder trials after capturing subjects for its twisted experiments, including torture and brainwashing. This includes the Reagent, a customizable avatar, who is promised freedom in exchange for completing these challenging trials.

To spice things up further, players will face off against psychopaths and mutants tested upon by the project overseer Doctor Hendrick Easterman. One of the scientists under him, Doctor Rudolf Wernicke - who made a short appearance in the original game - is also here. For hardcore series veterans, there are plenty of collectibles and notes to check out as well.

This is all players need to know about The Outlast Trials' canon continuity.

Do players need to play Outlast 1 and 2 to understand the lore of The Outlast Trials?

The first entry is regarded as one of the best survival horror games on the market (Image via Red Barrels)

While The Outlast Trials canon lore will certainly help fans of the first two games get immersed further, previous experience with Red Barrels' survival-horror games is not required. Newcomers can still dive into the madness of the trials either solo or in co-op with up to four active players.

All sorts of haunting and deranged enemies await them across varied themed levels packed with puzzles and traps. Repeated play sessions to achieve the highest scores and unlock new rewards are key to making the most out of this replayable experience.

The Outlast Trials is available right now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.