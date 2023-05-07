Is TOTS Elite pack worth it in FIFA 23?

The TOTS Elite pack is a premium option released in FIFA 23 to celebrate the Season promo's Premier League Team. It comes with the best possible chances of obtaining one of the special cards in packs. The boosted odds are perfect if you’re desperate to find a TOTS item from the Premier League. However, there’s a catch in the form of higher prices.

The TOTS Elite pack is among the most expensive. While you get many valuable rewards, the higher price can put players in a dilemma. The most crucial factor is to analyze the benefits one can receive from the pack before opening it with FUT coins in FIFA 23.

TOTS Elite pack is statistically best chance to get special cards in FIFA 23

The value of any FIFA 23 pack depends on three important factors:

The pack’s cost

The items that are available from the pack

The odds of each item that is available from the pack.

The TOTS Elite pack will reward you with 105 items,100 of which are Rare Gold cards. All will be rated 81 or higher, with three having an overall of 86 or higher. One of the 100 cards will also have an overall rating of 88 or higher.

You will also get five loan items in the form of Player Picks between 3 PL TOTS and PL TOTS Moments cards rated 92 or higher. The duration of all loan items will be 20 games.

The TOTS Elite Pack will cost 500,000 FUT coins or 3,000 FIFA points, which is not cheap, but the odds are a major reason behind its cost.

Gold 82+ Player – 100%

Gold 90+ Player – 90%

TOTS Player – 76%

TOTS Moments Player – 14%

It’s worth noting that there have been instances on social media where FIFA 23 players have posted about not receiving TOTS items. These cards are the only reason to consider opening the TOTS Elite pack. Thanks to the 76% chance, players will likely have at least one TOTS item.

However, it’s worth noting that several Premier League TOTS items have dropped in value since being released. There are a few precious ones whose market valuations are in the millions.

Your investment will be worth it if you receive such a card from the pack. However, there’s always the risk of possibly not finding a Premier League TOTS item.

