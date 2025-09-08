Is Trigger worth pulling in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2?

Trigger is back in Zenless Zone Zero version 2.2 with a rerun banner, appearing in phase 1 alongside Seed. Many players are wondering if it is worth spending their pulls on her rerun this time, especially with respect to the current meta.

Ad

As the players know by now, Trigger is an Electric stun character who has stayed relevant since her first release. Even with newer units entering the roster, her ability to consistently stun and support damage dealers makes her a valuable choice. In this article, we’ll look at her role, synergy with other agents, and whether she’s a strong pick for your roster in version 2.2.

Trigger's role in meta and gameplay as per Zenless Zone Zero 2.2

Trigger's official birthday art by Zenless Zone Zero (Image via HoYoverse)

Trigger fills the role of an Electric stun unit, and her kit usually focuses on quickly building up stun on enemies, which is vital for dishing out more damage for your team in difficult challenges. This makes her useful not just in early stages, but also in higher-level content where managing crowd control becomes important.

Ad

Trending

Compared to other stun units, Trigger’s Electric element gives her a unique edge, making her a strong choice for both beginners and meta teams. She excels in lineups built around consistent stun-lock damage and offers reliable utility for players who prefer a controlled playstyle. Many also note that her signature W-Engine Spectral Gaze, when compared to other W-Engines, which further boost her effectiveness, secures her place as a staple in meta compositions.

Ad

Trigger's team synergy and value in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2

Trigger pairs well with Attack agents like Soldier 0 Anby, Harumasa, Zhu Yuan, etc., who can take advantage of her stuns to deal massive follow-up damage. This synergy makes her a strong teammate in compositions that rely on burst windows after enemies are disabled.

In terms of overall value, Trigger remains relevant in the current meta. Even with the addition of Seed in the same phase banner, Trigger is not overshadowed. She fills a different role and can complement other agents instead of competing directly. If you lack a reliable Electric stunner, she can cover that gap in your roster effectively, especially as a beginner.

Ad

Trigger remains a reliable pick in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 thanks to her consistent stun application and strong synergy with top-tier characters. She fits well into both beginner and mid-game lineups while still holding value in meta teams, making her a unit that consistently pulls her weight.

For anyone who skipped her banner earlier, this rerun is an ideal opportunity to pick up a dependable Electric stunner like her that fits comfortably into a wide range of teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.