Zenless Zone Zero Trigger build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Building Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero with proper gear is worth considering since she can be a powerful companion for most team compositions. Hypercarry units that require long field time, in particular, can benefit from Trigger’s follow-up attacks. She is a Stun agent from the Electric attribute, capable of staggering opponents with each of her skill sets.

Ad

This article discusses everything you need to build Trigger in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Trigger build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Trigger

Spectral Gaze

Spectral Gaze (Image via HoYoverse)

As a signature option for Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero, Spectral Gaze is equipped with a hefty 24% CRIT Rate substat at max level. The W-Engine can reduce a target’s DEF by 25% when the wearer hits them with an Aftershock, causing Electric DMG. If the character isn’t active during combat, they gain Spirit Lock, stacking up to three times.

Ad

Trending

Spirit Lock will essentially increase Trigger’s Impact by 4% with each stack. At max stack, she will gain an additional 8% Impact, which will help her inflict more Daze on targets. Overall, she can deal more damage and consistently stagger enemies using Spectral Gaze.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby build guide

Box Cutter

Box Cutter (Image via HoYoverse)

The Box Cutter is an alternate option for Trigger if you are using a free-to-play build. The A-rank W-Engine offers Impact via substat to the wearer. The weapon further increases the user's Physical DMG by 15% and Daze by 10% after launching an Aftershock.

Ad

While the elemental buff is useless for Trigger, the other effect will help her effectively stun enemies.

Here are more W-Engine options for Trigger in ZZZ:

Precious Fossilized Core

The Restrained

Steam Oven

Best Drive Discs for Trigger

Best Drive Discs for Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Shockstar Disco + 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

Ad

These Zenless Zone Zero Drive Discs offer stats and effects that will benefit Trigger during combat.

The 4-Piece Shockstar Disco is a staple for Stun agents in the game, and Trigger is no exception. She will gain 6% Impact and can inflict 20% additional Daze on the primary target with her Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, and Dodge Counters.

From the 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro, Trigger will receive an 8% CRIT Rate. It will help balance her stats and make her attacks deal consistent damage.

Ad

Here are the stats to get for Trigger's Drive Discs in ZZZ:

Slot 4 : Crit Rate/ Crit DMG

: Crit Rate/ Crit DMG Slot 5 : Electric DMG

: Electric DMG Slot 6: Impact

Zenless Zone Zero Trigger build: Skills and best team comps

Trigger skill priority in ZZZ

Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)

Leveling up Trigger’s core skill should be a priority, as it unlocks her passive and additional ability in Zenless Zone Zero. Both increase her damage output.

Ad

Since resources are limited, you might want to upgrade other abilities in the following order:

Basic Attack> EX Special Attack> Chain Attack> Assist> Dodge

Trigger’s off-field follow-up damage comes from Basic Attack, so upgrade it first.

Best Trigger team comps

Best teammate for Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best teams for Trigger in ZZZ:

Ad

Soldier 0 Anby+ Trigger+ Astra Yao

Harumasa+ Trigger+ Rina

Soldier 0 Anby+ Trigger+ Pulchra

Yanagi+ Trigger+ Seth

Billy+ Nicole+ Trigger

The Trigger and Soldier 0 Anby team with Astra Yao is stacked with powerful S-Rank agents. Thus, they will deal the most damage compared to the other teams on the list.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.