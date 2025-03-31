Is Trigger worth pulling in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6?

Trigger will be obtainable during the second phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update, which kicks off on April 2, 2025. She is an S-rank Stun agent from the Electric roster, who is proficient at off-field damage and can launch Aftershock attacks. Most DPS units would want to have her on the team due to her coordinated support ability and unique playstyle.

Ad

As such, Trigger is definitely worth pulling in the ZZZ 1.6 update. Read on to learn why.

Exploring Trigger’s kit in Zenless Zone Zero

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Analyzing Trigger’s gameplay in Zenless Zone Zero will help determine her pull value. Here are some of the important aspects of her kit:

Trigger enters Sniper Stance when you hold down the Basic Attack input. She fires forward continuously, dealing Electric DMG to targets. Releasing the button will cause her to activate a finishing move.

Hitting an enemy from Sniper Stance will generate Purge, indicated by the blue bar under her icon. Upon accumulating max points, she will be able to launch the Harmonizing shot, which is her follow-up attack.

Depending on whatever ability a squad member uses during combat, Trigger can launch the basic Harmonizing Shot or its Tartarus version.

Trigger can also enter a Coordinated Support state after hitting an enemy with a Special Attack or Ultimate. Hitting an enemy with other active characters in the squad will also trigger the Harmonizing shot.

Pairing Trigger with an Electric or Attack character will enable her additional ability. This skill essentially increases the characters Daze deals from Aftershocks when her CRIT Rate exceeds a specific threshold.

Lastly, Trigger can use her Ultimate ability to unleash powerful shots at enemies, dealing AoE Electric DMG. When the skill hits enemies, she will enter the Coordinated Support state for a few seconds. She can then unleash Harmonizing Shot, consuming Purge, only when another squad member hits the target.

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero YiXuan leak

Trigger’s pull value in ZZZ

Trigger will be a powerful sub-DPS capable of unleashing both Aftershock DMG and Daze on target. She can be effective from the sidelines, with her ability to launch follow-up attacks with an active squad member. The coordination allows her to deal more damage throughout the battle compared to any other stun agent in ZZZ.

She can also stagger enemies effectively, making her a sought-after companion to have on any team, thereby increasing her pull value.

Ad

Should you pull Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6?

Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)

As specified earlier, Trigger is worth summoning from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banner, since she is by far the most effective Stun agent. She can deal off-field damage, allowing the front runner to shine in the battle. Hence, most hypercarry units will welcome her on the team.

Ad

Besides, Trigger unleashes Aftershock, which is a powerful source of damage. With a versatile kit and optimal playstyle, Trigger outshines most Stun characters in ZZZ.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.