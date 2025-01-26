Zenless Zone Zero Trigger leaks: Gameplay, combat, and animations

By Akash Paul
Modified Jan 26, 2025 11:29 GMT
Image showing Trigger in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Trigger gameplay leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero has created quite a buzz in the community, revealing multiple new characters from version 1.6, including Trigger. She is a member of the Obol Squad faction and will likely take on the sub-DPS role. For those curious about her gameplay, credible third-party sources like Dimbreath have shared previews containing her combat animation from the closed beta.

This article further delves into Trigger’s gameplay leaks in ZZZ.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 1.6 closed beta and is subject to change from the final version. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero Trigger gameplay and combat animation leaks explored

[1.6 beta] Trigger animations via Dim byu/Oddly_Neko inZenlesszonezeroleaks_
The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing has revealed Trigger as an upcoming Stun agent from the Electric element. As such, she will assist squad members by staggering enemies during combat.

Based on her leaked animation (embedded above), Trigger has one of the most unique Basic Attacks, where she could be seen shooting a sniper rifle that deals Electric DMG. Holding the ability will activate her evading attacks. She will continue to shoot at enemies until you release the button to execute her final blow.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 redeem codes

As per the leak, Trigger can further switch to close-range combat upon activating her Special Skill. She performs a forward charge slash, dealing Electric DMG. There’s an enhanced version of this ability, which triggers an additional attack at the end. She is quite potent at stunning enemies with little effort, thanks to her abilities dealing massive Daze damage on the target.

Trigger can seemingly use her Ultimate to shoot a projectile inflicting Electric DMG in a large area. She remains invulnerable throughout the animation.

[1.6] Trigger additional attack via Dim byu/obihz6 inZenlesszonezeroleaks_

Overall, her gameplay from the ZZZ 1.6 closed beta appears quite fluid, and players can expect to use her across a wide variety of team compositions. She also has a distinct follow-up attack, which is activated when she gains sufficient Call point stacks via her Basic Attacks.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
