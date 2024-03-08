Is WWE 2K24 available on Nintendo Switch?

WWE 2K24 has garnered widespread acclaim as one of the finest entries in the WWE gaming franchise. Its innovative gameplay features and engaging Showcase Mode have earned it high worldwide praise from the gaming community. Streamers and fans alike are enthusiastically sharing their positive impressions of the game. Nevertheless, amidst the excitement, there are some concerns among gamers, particularly among Nintendo Switch users, regarding its availability on the platform.

Building upon the successes of WWE 2K22 and 23, the latest installment, WWE 2K24, has elevated the wrestling gaming experience to unprecedented levels. But when it comes to its platform's availability, it is available across all platforms except for one. This may disappoint Nintendo Switch users eager to join in on the action.

For further details regarding the platforms supported by WWE 2K24, refer to the information provided below.

Can you play WWE 2K24 on Nintendo Switch?

The title is not available on the Nintendo Switch (Image via 2K)

You cannot play WWE 2K24 on the Nintendo Switch, as the game is exclusively released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The official website of 2K confirms this limited availability across platforms, leaving out the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there's no indication from 2K about any plans to bring the game to the Switch, which is disappointing news for platform fans.

Like many other developers, 2K has opted to focus on releasing their titles exclusively for the latest generation platforms such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This decision is driven by their commitment to delivering top-notch quality to their audience, prioritizing aspects like visuals and performance that contribute to the overall gaming experience. Hence, the absence of the latest WWE title on the Nintendo Switch aligns with this strategy.

What are the different editions of WWE 2K24?

Experience the all-new Showcase Mode (Image via 2K)

The latest WWE game offers three distinct editions: Standard, Deluxe, and the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition, each with unique content.

Standard Edition:

Includes:

The Nightmare Family pack featuring Dusty Rhodes

Undashing Cody Rhodes

Billy Graham

Stardust

Pharaoh Manager MyFACTION Card

Playable Action Figure Cody Rhodes

Deluxe Edition:

Includes:

The Nightmare Family Pack

MyRISE Mega-Boost

Season Pass for 5 DLC Packs

Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Gold Card and Alt Attire

SuperCharger, Bianca Belair MyFACTION Gold Card and Alt Attire

40 Years of WrestleMania Edition:

Includes:

All content from the Deluxe Edition

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

"Macho King" Randy Savage from WrestleMania 6

WrestleMania 40 Arena,

Rey Mysterio from WrestleMania 22

Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania 33

Triple H from WrestleMania 30

Rhea Ripley from WrestleMania 36

For pricing details, visit the official game website. You can purchase the game there or through your preferred platform's store.

