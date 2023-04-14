Is XDefiant available on PS4 and Xbox One?

Popular video game developer Ubisoft has finally launched a closed beta test session for the highly anticipated XDefiant, the company’s latest free-to-play first-person shooter title. As fans flock towards every beta code they can find to test the experience, many are worried about whether the much-awaited game is going to be available on their gaming system, especially those who still own the aged Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles.

Fortunately, Ubisoft and several other sources have confirmed that XDefiant’s final version will be available on last-generation consoles. In addition to PC, the Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5, players will be able to experience the game on the Xbox One, the PS4, and Amazon Luna’s cloud platform.

That said, as per Ubisoft’s statement, closed beta access for the game will only be available on PC, the Xbox Series X|S, and the PlayStation 5.

How players can get XDefiant on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

While the ongoing closed beta phase is planned to offer players a taste of what’s upcoming, PS4 and Xbox One users will have to sit this one out. Ubisoft is yet to reveal an official release date for the faction-based Call of Duty challenger. Once it is launched, fans should be able to download the game from their respective console stores and start playing without any restrictions.

XDefiant will support crossplay at launch, allowing gamers to connect across PC and consoles. However, Ubisoft hasn’t clarified the availability of cross-generation support upon the game’s official release. Hence, it’s unknown whether PS4/Xbox One owners can party up with PlayStation 5/Xbox Series or PC users in the future.

How to access XDefiant's closed beta on eligible platforms?

XDefiant's closed beta version is now live for invited players and includes the following content:

Five Factions, including Libertad, Echelon, Phantoms, the Cleaners, and DedSec (locked for now). 14 vast maps, including Attica Heights, Arena, DUMBO, Echelon HQ, Emporium, Liberty, Mayday, Meltdown, Midway, Nudleplex, Pueblito, Showtime, Times Square, and Zoo Mode Five Unranked Modes, including Escort, Zone Control, Domination, and Occupy

Players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S can test their luck by registering for a beta invitation via the official website or tuning into Twitch streams of eligible creators with drops enabled. However, neither of these methods is a sure shot at receiving beta access.

Note that closed beta access isn't guaranteed through the Twitch Drop Program. Invitation codes are given out at random; however, viewers are entitled to two weapon skins as assured drops if they surpass the viewing requirement of an hour.

A list of eligible Twitch streamers for drops can be found here.

Also, the last date to receive closed beta access for XDefiant via Twitch Drops is April 15; players must complete the 30-minute viewing requirement before 7 p.m. CEST/10 a.m. PDT.

Once players have the code, they should be able to download the game on their systems. The closed beta access will end on April 23 at 11 p.m. PT.

