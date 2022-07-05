“Did I just leak KSI’s number?” - IShowSpeed mistakenly reveals KSI’s number on livestream

Darren “IShowSpeed” leaked KSI’s number on stream by mistake after trying to contact him over Instagram. He then proceeded with a hilarious attempt at apologizing to the British YouTuber.

While on a celebratory stream on YouTube for the completion of 9 million subscribers, Speed tried getting in touch with the Sidemen star over Instagram. Not realizing his phone screen was visible to his viewers, he accidentally revealed the rapper’s contact details.

IShowSpeed leaks KSI’s number, records comical apology

Speed’s rise to fame on YouTube has been nothing short of astronomical. He went from having just over 300k subscribers to 9 million in 1.5 years.

His growth rate reached its peak during the summer of 2021. In fact, Speed garnered around 1 million subscribers just between May and June 2021.

While celebrating the 9 million subs milestone on his YouTube channel, the 19-year-old tried connecting with KSI over Instagram. The Prime Hydration co-owner, who follows back the American, did not respond to the call due to his busy schedule.

However, while fiddling with his account, Speed accidentally leaked his fellow content creator’s number on stream. Now tens, he exclaimed:

"Wait, chat, no, did I just leak KSI's number? No, no, no, no, no, no. Did I just leak KSI's number? No! Did I just leak his number? No. I might just call it (the number), bro.”

Shortly after the mishap, the Brit star tweeted that people have been calling on his device since the number got leaked moments earlier on Speed’s stream.

ksi @KSI OMG WHATS GOING ON WITH MY PHONE OMG WHATS GOING ON WITH MY PHONE

After seeing the tweet, Speed initially could not understand the situation and proceeded to comically reply with a ‘ratio ronaldo better’ comment. He soon caught hold of the case and frantically reacted to it:

"No, I leaked his phone number. That's why. Oh no, I forgot."

Speed then made a comical attempt at apologizing to his peer. After multiple failed attempts at recording, Speed finally managed to record a video of himself admitting his mistake. He said:

"I did not mean to leak your number, KSI. I deeply apologize, bro."

KSI responded soon after by saying:

"lol dw bro it's all good."

Speed is an avid follower of the Sidemen, particularly KSI. The UK-based YouTube group has often speculated on the possibility of collaborating with the teenager in the future. Fans have speculated that the likeliest collaboration would come in the form of a charity match.

Fans in comments section found whole clip hilarious

Viewers expressed their comical reactions at the sight of Speed’s reckless behavior. Here’s what they had to say regarding the mistake:

IShowSpeed reached almost 9.1 million subscribers a couple of days after getting to the milestone. He also has two 'shorts' channels with a c‘shorts’2.8 million subscribers.

