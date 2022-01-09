"It wasn't $10 before": YouTube streamer EbZ demands that taco store worker sell him a burrito for cheaper

A clip of IRL streamer Ebenezer "EbZ" Lembe recently went viral wherein he argued with a worker at a local taco shop over the increased price of a beef burrito.

After being surprised by the burrito's price increasing from $8 to $10, EbZ had a verbal spat with the worker while demanding the price to be lowered for him.

"It wasn't $10 before."

EbZ gets into a heated quarrel with a taco shop worker for increasing the price of a burrito

During his recent YouTube stream, EbZ went to grab some food from his local taco shop, wherein he decided to purchase a beef burrito. However, he was confused about the dish's pricing as the fast-food worker revealed that it cost $10, while he thought it was just $8.

"Come on man, it used to be like $8."

The worker replied by stating that the ingredients had become a bit expensive, resulting in the burrito's price inflation. However, EbZ was adamant that he just paid $8 for it.

"I'm the same guy, can I still get it for 8 bucks."

Streaming fans condemned EbZ for his poor attitude with the fast-food worker over something so trivial as $2.

He continued his argument with the fast-food worker to let him purchase the burrito for $8 as he didn't have $10 with him at the time. However, a few seconds later, he contradicted himself when he revealed that he had extra money to buy some squirt (soda).

"I would have gotten a squirt, but I can't even get some squirt now."

In the end, after much hassling, the worker agreed to sell the burrito to him for $8. However, after leaving the store with the burrito, he continued his rant about the increased price on his stream.

"$10 taco, that's like Beverly Hill prices, F*** outta here."

Fans weren't happy at all with his antics even after getting the burrito for the reduced price, with many stating that they wouldn't have sold it for $8 to EbZ.

Fans blasted EbZ for pulling off such antics on stream, and it seems like many of them felt quite unpleasant with his horrible attitude towards the taco shop worker.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar