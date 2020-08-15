Top 5 perfectly-timed moments caught on live stream

Of late, we have seen different types of streamer-related incidents. Most had some sort of negative connotations attached. While some streamers apparently filmed what can only be described as ‘paranormal’ incidents, others got robbed live on stream!

We also saw streamers who simply took things too far and got banned in the process. Regardless, sometimes, streamers end up capturing perfectly-timed moments without meaning to. In this article, we look at five such perfectly-captured incidents caught live!

Five perfectly-timed moments caught on live stream

The male genitalia

This incident needs to be watched to be fully appreciated. We see a streamer playing Super Mario Bros, when he spots a rather interesting opportunity. He builds a graphic image of the male genitalia with an at-best functional mechanism.

Further, we see a fan tell him that he is going to get banned for the little stunt. You can watch the incident in the video at the end of the third incident on this list.

We might be here a while!

This next streamer gets into trouble because of sheer overconfidence. We see his character enter a tunnel, after which he is attacked by three enemies. One of his fans tells him that people should grab their popcorn, as they might be here for a while. The streamer, however, confidently tells him that he is going to finish the level pretty soon.

Image Credits: Top Kek, youtube.com

However, just as he says that, we see him getting killed! You can watch the entire incident in the video at the end of the next incident.

The fart incident

This particular incident might be just as horrible as it is funny. We see a streamer streaming Ark: Survival Evolved’s gameplay, when he asks his viewers whether they heard something. And the next moment, we hear a loud farting sound that a fan decides to send via voice chat.

The streamer stares blankly at the screen, and then lets out a guffaw. You can watch the incident in the video below.

Sodapoppin

The next incident features prominent YouTuber and Twitch streamer Sodapoppin. We see him browsing around on random streams, until he sees two people arguing over some ‘tech’ issues. This disagreement gains his attention, and the content star clicks on the stream to find out what it is all about.

Image Credits: ginx.tv

The moment he clicks on the stream, it goes offline, and he is stuck staring at a blank screen. He gets frustrated, and wonders how he will get help for his own tech issues. You can watch the entire incident in the video at the end of this article.

The eyebrow incident

Finally, we have a female streamer who ends up shaving her eyebrows in front of thousands of viewers! We see her giving a makeup tutorial on her channel, when she mistakenly shaves off part of her right eyebrow.

She seems to realize her folly, but goes on to shave off almost half of it. The streamer finally puts the blade away, but by then, it is too late! You can watch the incident in the video below, in addition to some other related incidents.