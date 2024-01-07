It All Started With a Man and a Dog: Honkai Star Rail event guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update has introduced the Critter Pick event, which features a few different gameplay elements and associated quests. Among them, the “It All Started With a Man and a Dog” Warring Expedition takes you on a journey with the detective dog Peppy as you investigate further about a stolen Curio. It is an extension of the Detective Peppy Interlude Adventure Mission, unlocked after completing the Critter Pick: Care quest.

The entire expedition comprises three difficulty stages, and you can complete each by exploring various parts of the map while solving puzzles to get closer to the objectives. Make sure to control Peppy using the thought sync mode and avoid monsters wherever necessary to quickly wrap up the investigation.

Here is a complete guide to help you clear the stages of "It All Started With a Man and a Dog” in Honkai Star Rail.

How to complete It All Started With a Man and a Dog Honkai Star Rail

Control Peppy during the Warring Expedition to complete various puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the Detective Peppy Interlude Adventure Mission kicks off, you can access the expedition via the Little Robot in the Seclusion Zone area of Honkai Star Rail. Now refer to the steps below to complete all the difficulty stages:

It All Started With a Man and a Dog (Difficulty 1)

Take barrel cover with Peppy to evade enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Protect Peppy from the enemy upon entering the first stage to move on to the following objectives:

Follow Peppy to a broken door and use thought sync mode to control the puppy.

Follow the puzzle marker and pick up the origami cranes before you encounter a bunch of enemies.

Take cover behind the barrels whenever necessary, and proceed further only when monsters are looking away.

Keep doing this until you collect all the clues and reach the final puzzle.

Make sure to locate Ruan Mei’s creation along the way. Although this task is optional, you can obtain more Stellar Jades by completing it. The creature should be located in the final room.

Now, to reach the platform at the end, use the following directions: Up> Up> Left> Down> Down> Left> Up> Up> Up> Right> Right .

. Now, interact with the Bewildered Creation to conclude the first difficulty.

It All Started With a Man and a Dog (Difficulty 2)

Use the proper directions to tackle the platform puzzles in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Peppy once again upon entering the second stage of the latest Warring Expedition in Honkai Star Rail, and defeat the enemies at the beginning to proceed further.

Sync with the Peppy and complete the platform puzzle using these directional inputs: Left> Left> Up> Up> Up> Right> Down> Down> Right> Right> Down> Right> Up> Up> Up> Left> Down> Left> Up.

Once again, hide behind the barrels when you encounter enemies, and follow the origami trail to enter the next set of rooms.

Locate the Critter behind the metal cylinders in the final room and talk to Restless Creation to complete the second stage.

It All Started With a Man and a Dog (Difficulty 3)

Win against Butler to complete the third stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, follow Peppy to another broken door and take control of the puppy, who should be sprinting by now.

Now, interact with the robots to open the door and meet with the Critter named Butler. Before you jump into a debate with the creature, you must collect a few pieces of evidence.

Obtain the Freshly-Baked Cake from the nearby counter and interact with the adjacent terminal

Next, follow the path down the stairs and interact with the first Critter on the left. Exchange the cake to get the location of the nearby clues.

Collect them and meet Butler to counter his statements throughout the Questing Mode.

You can follow our guide to win the debate against Butler Honkai Star Rail. After successfully exposing its lies, you should be able to find the lost curio.

Collect the item and report back to Asta about the entire expedition. You will be rewarded with a total of 90x Stellar Jades and other in-game resources for completing “It All Started With a Man and a Dog.”

