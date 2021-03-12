"It was all a lie": PewDiePie has a hilarious reaction to the viral Aunt Cass meme

In his Meme Review show, YouTuber PewDiePie recently dove into the aunt Cass meme and felt lied to after he realized the picture was photoshopped.

Aunt Cass is the aunt of Hiro and Tadashi from Disney’s 2014 animated film Big Hero 6. In the movie, aunt Cass doesn't play a huge role, but she has recently turned into a viral meme.

The meme reviewed by PewDiePie was photoshopped to make aunt Cass look more endowed.

Aunt Cass, from Big Hero 6, horrified as she Googles herself. (2021) pic.twitter.com/pMtdmu4CxI — FamilyJules (@FamilyJules7x) March 4, 2021

So. Aunt Cass got me lookin with these eyes.... — Boogapig55 (@noad_william) March 8, 2021

aunt cass thO — man indingo (@picassomatin) March 11, 2021

Pewdiepie looked confused when after seeing the edited version of aunt Cass since he doesn't recognize the image. Out of curiosity, he decided to search for the scene even though it didn’t exist. Here's what he had to say:

This is a still image from the movie Big Hero 6 and I’ve seen that movie and I don’t remember ‘bobus.’ Guys, I just realized, I gotta watch Big Hero 6, I’ll be right back.”

Advertisement

PewDiePie returned with this reaction:

“It was all a lie!”

PewDiePie felt betrayed by the photoshop and then went through many memes featuring aunt Cass.

What is the location of Aunt Cass? — Lord Billious (King Floch) (@Billious1138) March 10, 2021

Related: PewDiePie raised $900,000 in charity donations from live streams last year

Related: "I hate you all so much": When Pewdiepie lost it at fans after accidentally leaking his PSN on live stream

The aunt Cass meme that PewDiePie mentions is most likely influenced by a scene in “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

The meme that PewDiePie came across actually features in another animated Disney movie Ralph Breaks the Internet. There's a scene in the movie where Ralph, the titular character, comes across a pop-up.

Advertisement

The pop-up reads:

“Sassy Housewives who want to meet you!”

The pop-up also displays a picture of aunt Cass.

Yo has anyone else called out how "Sassy Housewives who wanna meet you" joke from Wreck It Ralph 2 trailer is straight up Aunt Cass from Big Hero 6? pic.twitter.com/9u0r9vLwv9 — Samir (@sktchmstrskllz) September 20, 2018

Snoop dogg learns the truth about aunt cass: pic.twitter.com/XAYlsXyKBf — wavy🌊 (@wavyman4life) March 9, 2021

Why is everyone thirsting over aunt Cass — Sarah (@Thatonenicostan) March 4, 2021

Fans and PewDiePie himself will be interested to know if Disney intended for this or if it was merely a coincidence. No one at the studio has spoken about the popularity of the meme.

Related: PewDiePie forced to end Cyberpunk 2077 stream after exposing his character on live stream