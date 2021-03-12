"It was all a lie": PewDiePie has a hilarious reaction to the viral Aunt Cass meme

In his Meme Review show, YouTuber PewDiePie recently dove into the aunt Cass meme and felt lied to after he realized the picture was photoshopped.
Aunt Cass is the aunt of Hiro and Tadashi from Disney’s 2014 animated film Big Hero 6. In the movie, aunt Cass doesn't play a huge role, but she has recently turned into a viral meme.
The meme reviewed by PewDiePie was photoshopped to make aunt Cass look more endowed.
Pewdiepie looked confused when after seeing the edited version of aunt Cass since he doesn't recognize the image. Out of curiosity, he decided to search for the scene even though it didn’t exist. Here's what he had to say:
This is a still image from the movie Big Hero 6 and I’ve seen that movie and I don’t remember ‘bobus.’ Guys, I just realized, I gotta watch Big Hero 6, I’ll be right back.”
PewDiePie returned with this reaction:
“It was all a lie!”
PewDiePie felt betrayed by the photoshop and then went through many memes featuring aunt Cass.
The aunt Cass meme that PewDiePie mentions is most likely influenced by a scene in “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
The meme that PewDiePie came across actually features in another animated Disney movie Ralph Breaks the Internet. There's a scene in the movie where Ralph, the titular character, comes across a pop-up.
The pop-up reads:
“Sassy Housewives who want to meet you!”
The pop-up also displays a picture of aunt Cass.
Fans and PewDiePie himself will be interested to know if Disney intended for this or if it was merely a coincidence. No one at the studio has spoken about the popularity of the meme.
