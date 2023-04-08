"It was a privilege to play with you": Community reacts as League of Legends star Bjergsen announces retirement

On April 8, 2023, one of the greatest League of Legends players of all time, Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg, announced his retirement from the game's professional scene. As expected, the departure of such a beloved figure in the community was met with overflowing emotions.

Both fans and former players expressed their gratitude for everything that Bjergsen has done for the game as well as esports.

100 Thieves player Doublelift tweeted:

"my GOAT, it was a privilege to play with you one last time. love you bro and wish you the best."

Yiliang Peng @Doublelift1 @Bjergsen my GOAT, it was a privilege to play with you one last time. love you bro and wish you the best @Bjergsen my GOAT, it was a privilege to play with you one last time. love you bro and wish you the best ❤️

Bjergsen and Doublelift have achieved incredible feats together. Despite not being able to repeat their past successes in their final venture at 100 Thieves, fans still got to witness one of the best partnerships in League of Legends esports one final time.

League of Legends community commends Bjergsen for being a good person and a top-tier player

Bjergsen has been a part of the League of Legends community for a very long time now. He has been competing for almost 11 years.

However, no matter how much he won or lost, Bjergsen was known to be a really good person to be around. Popular caster Azael had the following to say about him:

Something the #LCS folks always appreciated is how you always took time to say hi & remember people no matter what their role was from caster to camera guy - speaks to your character.

Isaac CB @AzaelOfficial



Something the



@Bjergsen You're an absolute legend dude, and I'm sure you'll crush whatever you apply yourself to.Something the #LCS folks always appreciated is how you always took time to say hi & remember people no matter what their role was from caster to camera guy - speaks to your character. @Bjergsen You're an absolute legend dude, and I'm sure you'll crush whatever you apply yourself to.Something the #LCS folks always appreciated is how you always took time to say hi & remember people no matter what their role was from caster to camera guy - speaks to your character.🐐

Here are more reactions to his retirement:

Clayton Raines @CaptainFlowers @Bjergsen End of an era. Thanks for being a such a huge influence on so many people's love for League of Legends over the years. Godspeed bro. @Bjergsen End of an era. Thanks for being a such a huge influence on so many people's love for League of Legends over the years. Godspeed bro.

TSM #TSM100 @TSM . @Bjergsen A legend in and out of the game. Good luck with whatever path you choose next @Bjergsen A legend in and out of the game. Good luck with whatever path you choose next 🙌. https://t.co/1TWq11JNlX

Meteos @MeteosLoL @Bjergsen The scene won’t be the same without you. Best of luck with what comes next @Bjergsen The scene won’t be the same without you. Best of luck with what comes next

In the League of Legends esports scene, Bjergsen is known not just for his off-the-rift attitude but also for his performances. He is regarded as one of the greatest players from the West, and his accolades speak for themselves.

Bjergsen has won multiple LCS titles during his career across multiple teams, with his last victory being in 2020.

Jack Etienne @JackEtienne @Bjergsen It's been such a pleasure to compete against you as a player and coach over the years. The respect and kindness you've shown to others is inspiring. Thank you. @Bjergsen It's been such a pleasure to compete against you as a player and coach over the years. The respect and kindness you've shown to others is inspiring. Thank you.

Mr. Fruit @MrFruitYT @Bjergsen Been watching and following you since your debut. Rooted for whatever team you were on and always loved seeing you play. I wish you nothing but happiness and success in whatever avenue you choose to go down next. You'll forever be NA's GOAT to me @Bjergsen Been watching and following you since your debut. Rooted for whatever team you were on and always loved seeing you play. I wish you nothing but happiness and success in whatever avenue you choose to go down next. You'll forever be NA's GOAT to me 🐐

In his farewell video, Bjergsen claimed that he no longer feels the same level of motivation. He added that the drive he had back in 2015 and 2016 does not exist anymore. This is why he felt it was time to say goodbye to League of Legends for good.

Even though he did take a break from playing and moved into coaching two years ago, he was still heavily involved in the esports scene of the game.

Here are more reactions to his retirement:

Ovilee @OvileeMay @Bjergsen You’ve given so much to the community and esports as a whole throughout your entire career. The scene wouldn’t be the same without your personality and presence. Sad to see you take a step back but excited for your personal journey and new chapter! @Bjergsen You’ve given so much to the community and esports as a whole throughout your entire career. The scene wouldn’t be the same without your personality and presence. Sad to see you take a step back but excited for your personal journey and new chapter!

Andy Day @Vedius @Bjergsen Been a pleasure following your career! Best of luck in your future @Bjergsen Been a pleasure following your career! Best of luck in your future

It goes without saying that the esports community will miss Bjergsen a lot. His personality and professional ethics have inspired a lot of people, and he has set an example that future players will definitely want to follow.

Poll : 0 votes