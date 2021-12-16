“It’s all about angling”: Twitch streamer Lukeafk’s golf advice goes wrong as he breaks the case of his $3000 PC

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Lukeafk tried to show off his golf skills but broke the glass case of his $3000 PC.

Recently, Lukeafk was engaging with fans during a “Just Chatting” stream. The Twitch creator was talking to his viewers about golf, and decided to speak about the importance of “angling.”

However, the teaching lesson did not go nearly as well as the Twitch streamer had planned. Lukeafk ended up hitting the ball too hard, having it bounce around and crack the case of his expensive PC.

Lukeafk makes a hilarious mistake while showing off his golf skills during Twitch stream

During his latest stream, the streamer had a decorated Christmas tree with multicolor lights present in the background. He wanted to show off his gold skills and ended up speaking about the importance of “angling”:

“See, it’s all about angling. Its all about angling in golf. It’s all about perspective. Ohh, No. Nooo.”

However, Lukeafk did not have a lot of room to take the shot and had a bedframe, along with a decorative reindeer, as his target. He almost knocked down the tree before hitting the ball straight into the wooden bedframe. The ball bounced back and ended up hitting the streamer’s $3000 PC outer cover. As one can expect, the CPU's case broke.

Lukeafk was obviously disappointed and ended up screaming in agony. He eventually turned the camera around to show the damage to his viewers. As seen in the clip, the streamer might not have to buy a new PC and can simply get the outer casing repaired. Hence, the damage is not expected to have an impact on his livestreams.

Lukeafk and the content he's involved with on Twitch

The “Just-Chatting” streamer plays a range of games such as Minecraft, GTA V and Resident Evil Village. He spends most of his time engaging with his audience during “Just chatting” streams that account for over 60% of his Twitch streams.

Lukeafk currently has around 138k followers on Twitch. The streamer is relatively new to the platform and has been streaming regularly since around November 2020. He has been active on YouTube since February 2020 and is comprehensively more popular on the platform, having around 2.97 million subscribers on the Google-owned platform.

