Twitch streamer Guude reacts after accidentally cutting the actual cord instead of the packaging 

Jason "Guude" will, unfortunately, be without a Christmas tree for some time after his latest accidental mishap.

While unboxing and unpacking his brand new tree, the Twitch streamer cut the light-up tree's cord, mistaking it for a piece of packaging. After realizing what he had done, Guude yelled in horror, with his viewers enjoying the hilarity of the whole scene.

Guude mistakes Christmas tree's cord for piece of packaging, snips it

At the time of the incident, Josh "Guude" had brought his new, unpacked Christmas tree to his livestream and was excited to debut it.

He brought the packaged good to his desk in clear view of the camera and began removing all the wrapping around it. Unfortunately, the process didn't go as smoothly as he had hoped.

Someone had commented that the odd color of the tree reminded them of a zebra, to which Guude responded,

"Our zebra tree, yes."

For Guude, that was the calm before the storm. In what seemed to be the most comical part of it all, Guude's mistake was foreshadowed by his own words mere seconds before it occurred.

The streamer turned the package around, looking for a good angle to cut the wrapping off and exclaimed:

"There's all these chords in here, it's a dangerous time."

Not even a second after he muttered the words, a large snipping sound could be heard. However, the sound gave a hint that something more than just the packaging was cut. Guude, who noticed the same, said:

"Oh s***, I think I just cut the chord."

He frantically grabbed at the cut area, looking to see what he had done. Not having spotted anything abnormal, Guude gleefully told his viewers that he didn't cut the cord.

Before he could finish, his hand reached a cut piece of wire, which led him to scream the following:

"NO, it WAS the chord, F***!"

While his viewers laughed at the scene that had just unfolded in front of them, Guude wordlessly sat with his hands on his face, horrified at what had just occurred. To make matters worse, right before it happened, Guude shared his excitement of having a tree displayed all-year round.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul