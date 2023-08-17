One of League of Legends' most popular skins features the Ionian marskman, Jhin, clad in the colors of the Dark Star. Dark Star Jhin has visually pleasing sound effects along with phenomenal voicelines and ability animations. However, the Legendary skin priced at 1820 RP, does not have a chroma. This will change in the near future as Riot Games has officially unveiled an alternative color to this skin.

Despite this exciting news, many have been extremely disappointed with this teaser from Riot and are concerned about the future of the game's microtransaction rates and features.

Unlocking League of Legends' Dark Cosmic Jhin Erasure chroma shares striking similarities to a gacha system

The League of Legends developers have reported that Dark Cosmic Jhin Erasure will be classified as a 'variant, ' not a chroma. They have also mentioned that the current method to unlock this variant will be announced at a later date.

However, reports from notable League of Legends community member, SkinSpotlights, has shed light on the situation and given the player base many details, leaving them frustrated.

The Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin is meant to be a chroma but was instead transitioned into a standalone skin in the current PBE server. This decision could potentially mean that Riot Games really wants this skin to sell well, further solidifying the gacha system that players will have to go through to attain the cosmetic.

A player will be guaranteed to get Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin upon opening 30 capsules. This will cost around 22,500 RP, which equates to around $200, making it a ridiculously expensive investment for a mere variant of an existing skin.

Players have been quick to call out Riot's predatory system, as it also has been confirmed that there is only a 1% chance to get the skin before hitting the 30-capsule mark.

The League of Legends community has harsh words for the newly-introduced Jhin chroma

To no one's surprise, this has caught the attention of many players for all the wrong reasons. They have expressed frustration at the direction Riot Games is taking with regard to in-game cosmetics and microtransactions. The playerbase fears that a gacha system may be introduced due to the influence of Tencent.

Players are also worried that this feature may be implemented in future legendary skins, which will affect those who want to own every possible skin on their main champion. The lucrative amount that needs to be spent just to get a chroma of a skin is not at all worth it in its current stage.

As a possible solution, there have been suggestions from players to stop investing in the new microtransaction feature to dissuade Riot from implementing this as a permanent addition to the game. This could help in combating a predatory system that simply looks to earn money.

However, when taking into account the size of the League of Legends playerbase, organizing a boycott may be difficult to plan and execute.

At the end of the day, it's not easy defending Riot in this matter, as gacha games generally tend to bank on players spending huge amounts of money. However, League of Legends is different, as players have many other ways to farm skins and acquire cool cosmetics, such as Hextech Chests and Mission rewards.

The cost of existing skins is also nowhere near the rate of this proposed system Riot plans to introduce with Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin.

It will be interesting to see the eventual sales that this chroma can acquire during its run time. All things considered, this may be the starting point for a dark turn in League of Legends' microtransaction era.