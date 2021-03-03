"It’s like you’re going to let down a lot of people": Corpse Husband explains how a face reveal will disappoint his fans 

The entire world is waiting for Corpse Husband to reveal his face but the internet personality revealed why he wouldn't do it voluntarily.

The faceless YouTuber, during a Minecraft stream with K-pop stars Jae and Mark Tuan, shed more light on the possibility of a face reveal.

A post just a day ago sent the entire community into a state of frenzy when it was announced that Corpse Husband would be streaming Minecraft with the aforementioned K-pop stars, uniting two of the most popular fandoms on the internet right now.

As expected, questions of a potential face reveal surfaced and the American YouTuber was quick to intervene.

"I mean, when you have millions of people like ‘I think he looks like this or like this’ and you look dramatically different from all of them, it’s like you’re going to let down a lot of people at once and I’d rather not do that," he said.

Corpse Husband stated that a face reveal is inevitable

The faceless YouTuber has been creating content for a long time now, but saw a massive surge in viewership when he took on InnerSloth's murder-mystery title, Among Us.

Corpse Husband joined hands with streamers like Valkyrae and Pokimane to reinvigorate a title that had lost its charm.

The community knows him for his deep voice, his unique way of storytelling, and his usage of original music. However, what attracts the viewers most is his decision to not reveal his face.

Corpse Husband has been pretty vocal about his health issues and has also shed more light on the growing expectations of a face reveal. He stated a few weeks back that a face reveal was "inevitable."

He also stated that he isn't planning a face reveal and that he won't any time soon. But, with how things are, he might be forced into revealing his face.

The faceless YouTuber was also quick to suggest that this isn't a business gimmick and that he really "hates his f***ing face."

