"It’s sad to be erased": Ludwig opens up about being excluded from Twitch's yearly Recap 

Ludwig Ahgren has opened up about being excluded from Twitch's yearly Recap despite the historic subathon that saw him clinch the apex of all-time subscriber records earlier this year.

On December 15, the current YouTube streamer was dismayed to discover he was excluded from the purple platform's Recap because of a platform switch.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’m bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap



Although I understand it from a business perspective it’s still sad to be erased from so many people’s year



Thanks to everyone who watched me



I'm bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap

Although I understand it from a business perspective it's still sad to be erased from so many people's year

Thanks to everyone who watched me

I appreciate you <3

Many Twitch fans and streamers were taken aback by the decision, especially Ludwig, who addressed his unanticipated omission from the popular yearly wrap early in his December 15 stream.

Ludwig admits that he "should've seen it coming"

The former Twitch sensation made the startling discovery shortly after the Recap went live and expressed his disappointment via a Twitter post before opening up about it on stream.

Here's what he said:

“Look, I should have seen it coming. I’m bummed that I was completely removed. I understand it from a business perspective, [but] it’s sad to be erased from so many people’s years.”

Ludwig further added:

"I got removed from Twitch’s yearly recap. They cracked me out of it, eliminated. Ludwig? Gone. My channel? Gone! They didn’t cut categories, so you can see who watched me via that, which is funny, but yeah they got me… exiled, admonished, rocked, rolled. It’s sad to be erased from so many people’s years."

Ludwig went on to state how it's easier for Twitch to promote streamers who still stream under the purple banner. On the flip side, he pointed out how even though his move to YouTube might have been a deciding factor, their choice still didn’t sit entirely right with him either way.

“Thinking about it, it doesn’t actually make all that much sense, but like, go off king! Enjoy yourself. Twitch does these things, so it’s not like I didn’t know. I should have been wary. When Ninja left Twitch, they used his dead channel to promote other streamers, so it’s not like a new thing really. It’s kinda in the same vein. I didn’t think I was Twitch’s main competition, but maybe I am. I didn’t realize that. Anyway, what can you do? It’s whatever.”

However, Ludwig's move to YouTube has been nothing short of a monumental success. His numbers have barely dwindled, and as he pointed out recently, some of his streams have been more statistically sound than the ones on Twitch.

Several streamers, including Disguised Toast, Nmplol, HasanAbi, Kristofer Yee, among others, have expressed their take on the matter, stating how the Amazon-owned streaming platform can't re-write history with the number of records he has broken.

Nick Polom @nmplol



Kinda nullifies all the hours users spent on their platform.



I wonder if its even better for them from a business perspective.

Kinda nullifies all the hours users spent on their platform.

Dunno

hasanabi @hasanthehun @LudwigAhgren am i even in the twitch recap? @LudwigAhgren am i even in the twitch recap?

Kristofer Yee @KristoferYee @LudwigAhgren Ay at the end of the day I know who I watched Lud 😊 @LudwigAhgren Ay at the end of the day I know who I watched Lud 😊

Nux @Nux_Taku @LudwigAhgren Bro don't let it get you down, what you accomplished this year was downright historical, big ups king 👑 @LudwigAhgren Bro don't let it get you down, what you accomplished this year was downright historical, big ups king 👑

SummoningSalt @summoningsalt @LudwigAhgren Petty AF from twitch. They aren't willing to match YouTube's offer, wish you "all the best", then act like you never existed to them. Makes your decision look all the better. @LudwigAhgren Petty AF from twitch. They aren't willing to match YouTube's offer, wish you "all the best", then act like you never existed to them. Makes your decision look all the better.

Toast @DisguisedToast



even though he's not there anymore, i think he deserved the respect of being in the twitch recap



keep your head up content king ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’m bummed that I was completely removed from the twitch recap



Although I understand it from a business perspective it’s still sad to be erased from so many people’s year



Thanks to everyone who watched me



ludwig pushed the boundaries of content on twitch for all of 2021

even though he's not there anymore, i think he deserved the respect of being in the twitch recap

keep your head up content king

While Ludwig may not have been included in Twitch's yearly Recap, it is clear that his time on the platform is well remembered. Meanwhile, his popularity prevails as he continues to do what he loves on YouTube.

Edited by Sabine Algur