"It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1072 (Friday, June 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 13, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gained significant popularity among League of Legends fans. To accurately determine the answers, a comprehensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is crucial.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1072nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"It’s only a short way? Is that a short joke?!"

Xin Zhao, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1072nd edition (June 13, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 13, 2025, are:

Classic : Xin Zhao

: Xin Zhao Quote : Veigar

: Veigar Ability : Braum; Bonus : Passive (Concussive Blows)

: Braum; : Passive (Concussive Blows) Emoji : Illaoi

: Illaoi Splash Art: Ziggs; Bonus: Mad Scientist Ziggs

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 13, 2025, is Xin Zhao. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Veigar, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Braum's Passive ability, referred to as "Concussive Blows." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Illaoi, while the Splash Art refers to Ziggs' Mad Scientist skin.

Ad

Also read — League of Legends patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1071 (June 12) : Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

: Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc LoLdle 1070 (June 11) : Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma

: Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma LoLdle 1069 (June 10) : Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc

: Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc LoLdle 1068 (June 9) : Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani

: Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani LoLdle 1067 (June 8) : Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric

: Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric LoLdle 1066 (June 7) : Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa

: Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa LoLdle 1065 (June 6) : Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen

: Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen LoLdle 1064 (June 5) : Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar

: Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar LoLdle 1063 (June 4) : Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz

: Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz LoLdle 1062 (June 3) : Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin

: Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus

Ad

The answers to the 1073rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 14, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.