"It’s only a short way?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1072 (Friday, June 13, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 13, 2025, are now available. This daily challenge has gained significant popularity among League of Legends fans. To accurately determine the answers, a comprehensive understanding of the lore associated with the champions in this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is crucial.
The Quote puzzle in the 1072nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"It’s only a short way? Is that a short joke?!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Xin Zhao, Veigar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1072nd edition (June 13, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 13, 2025, are:
- Classic: Xin Zhao
- Quote: Veigar
- Ability: Braum; Bonus: Passive (Concussive Blows)
- Emoji: Illaoi
- Splash Art: Ziggs; Bonus: Mad Scientist Ziggs
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 13, 2025, is Xin Zhao. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Veigar, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Braum's Passive ability, referred to as "Concussive Blows." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Illaoi, while the Splash Art refers to Ziggs' Mad Scientist skin.
Also read — League of Legends patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
- LoLdle 1069 (June 10): Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 1068 (June 9): Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani
- LoLdle 1067 (June 8): Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric
- LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa
- LoLdle 1065 (June 6): Malzahar, Lissandra, Sivir, Kha'Zix, Garen
- LoLdle 1064 (June 5): Nidalee, Nilah, Akali, Ziggs, Gnar
- LoLdle 1063 (June 4): Blitzcrank, Sivir, Aurora, Ahri, Fizz
- LoLdle 1062 (June 3): Fizz, Nidalee, Hwei, Twitch, Kassadin
- LoLdle 1061 (June 2): Tristana, Sejuani, Tahm Kench, Zed, Nautilus
The answers to the 1073rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 14, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- LoL patch 25.11 notes: Garen adjustments, Smolder nerfs, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.