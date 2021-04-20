Itz Kabbo's Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Itz Kabbo is a Bangladeshi Free Fire streamer and content creator. He has 878k subscribers on his YouTube channel, with more than 104 million combined views.

Out of the total subscriber count, 89k were accumulated in the last 30 days. Itz Kabbo also got 18.58 million views on his videos in the same period.

This article takes a look at Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and other details.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Cerol: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Itz Kabbo’s lifetime stats

Itz Kabbo has played 11404 squad games and has emerged victorious in 3453 of them, translating to a win rate of 30.27%. He registered 30888 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.88 in this mode.

The content creator has 378 victories in 2044 duo matches, making his win rate 18.49%. He has 4614 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Itz Kabbo has also played 1696 solo matches and has secured 196 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 11.55%. With 4670 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.11 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Itz Kabbo’s ranked stats

Itz Kabbo has 842 Booyahs in 1266 ranked squad games, making his win rate 66.50%. He has 4268 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 10.07.

The YouTuber has also played 27 ranked duo matches and has won on 11 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 40.74%. He has 136 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.50 in this mode.

Itz Kabbo has played 2 ranked solo matches and has triumphed on a single occasion, translating to a 50% win rate. He has 7 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 7.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Dashing Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Earnings

Itz Kaboo's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Itz Kaboo's earnings are estimated to be in the range of $4.6K and $74.3K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is said to be between $55.8K and $892.1K.

Itz Kabbo’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

Itz Kabbo is known for his diverse range of Free Fire videos on YouTube. As stated earlier, he has 878k subscribers and more than 104 million views combined on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Itz Kabbo’s social media profiles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Itz Kabbo also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs M8N: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?