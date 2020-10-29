J Balvin Fortnite concert will have exclusive gifts for LATAM region

The J Balvin Fortnite concert is just a few days away. The introduction of Fortnitemares: Midas' Revenge came with the promise of another concert in Fortnite. "The Family" is the name of the new creative Island, and Epic Games have planned something special for players in the LATAM region.

Win a Funko Pop signed by J BALVIN



Disclaimer: you can ONLY participate if you live in Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Mexico, or Spain.



The text on how to participate is just a rough translation VIA Google Translate BTW.#FNLaFamilia

Earlier, Epic Games decided to dedicate an entire YouTube channel for the LATAM region, especially because of Fortnite's sheer popularity in the area. This latest J Balvin concert is going to be much more exciting, with a chance for players to win a Funko Pop signed by J Balvin.

#FNLaFamilia players can now win an autographed Funko Pop in the J Balvin Fortnite concert

When the Afterlife Party premiere wraps, you can catch rebroadcasts of J Balvin’s performance on November 1 at 1 PM ET and 6 PM ET (10 AM PT and 3 PM PT) — again at the Main Stage. You can also watch the premiere and the 6 PM ET/3 PM PT rebroadcast with your friends on mobile on the Houseparty group video chat app!

#FNLaFamilia is trending all across social media after Epic Games decided to announce the rules and regulations. They also mentioned that 20 participants would receive an autographed Funko Pop from J Balvin.

Popular data miner iFireMonkey recently tweeted a translation, where Epic mentioned a few rules and regulations that players need to follow. The rules are about how to participate and enter the creative Island - The Family.

Epic Games were quite specific with their rules. Firstly, players need to be from Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Bolivia, Mexico, or Spain. Simultaneously, players need to enter the Island on Creative Mode, with the Island code 4518-5165-6348.

Epic also mentioned in a blog,

"As a souvenir of your journey with J Balvin into the netherworld, all Party Trooper owners who attend any of the Afterlife Party showings in Fortnite will unlock the exclusive J Balvin style. (Wearing the Outfit to the show is optional for unlocking the style. Bring any spooky Outfit you'd like!)"

Following this, players need to take a screenshot in "The Family." Subsequently, they will have to post the screenshot with the #FNLaFamilia on Twitter. The winners will be selected in a lucky draw.

This stands as a gesture of good will from Epic Games towards their loyal Fortnite community. The opportunity for players to win an autographed gift from their favorite artist is quite an innovative idea. Thus, it is safe to assume that #FNLaFamilia will be trending all across social media once the J Balvin concert begins in Fortnite.

