Jack “CouRage” Dunlop tweeted out a bunch of photos of his flatfeet and the responses were hilarious.
In what seemed like an act of sheer randomness, Jack sent out four pictures of his feet, both with and without socks. A number of big creators and Twitter users jumped at the opportunity to tell jokes and really let Jack “CouRage” Dunlop have it.
The big accounts threw out jokes right away, as Jack “CouRage” Dunlop was friends with them. These creators will always find a positive response in each other or in Jack himself.
Then there were the masters of comedic craft, who guided Twitter to focus on the sexual aspect of his feet. There is a thing about the sexuality of feet in many different places in the world and these users went straight for it.
Others just went into all of the strange things about Jack’s feet. It’s not hard to find reasons to tell jokes about Jack “CouRage” Dunlop’s feet. His biggest toe is almost a mile away from the other four, his socks are so tight that they leave marks, and it looks like there is pressure all over the bottom of his foot.
These are the tweet responses that many people love to see. When Twitter finds a reason to laugh, they will roast it until there’s nothing more than can be said. Hopefully, Jack can find another reason to make himself viral.
When Jack “CouRage” Dunlop noticed exactly how many responses he was getting for his feet, he made a tweet about OnlyFans
Jack “CouRage” Dunlop sent out this tweet when he discovered that the tweet before it went viral:
Those got even greater responses.
Jack "CouRage" Dunlop has found the secret to Twitter success: Feet topics. It may sound like a joke, but getting 7,000 likes in a minute and receiving 6,000 in a tweet related to it in less than a work day is impressive.
It's good to know that Jack "CouRage" Dunlop is not offended by these comments and enjoys the jokes.
