Jack “CouRage” Dunlop shares a picture of his feet, Twitter comes up with hilarious replies 

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop tweeted out a bunch of photos of his flatfeet and the responses were hilarious.

god i want you — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 12, 2021

In what seemed like an act of sheer randomness, Jack sent out four pictures of his feet, both with and without socks. A number of big creators and Twitter users jumped at the opportunity to tell jokes and really let Jack “CouRage” Dunlop have it.

hand or foot? find out tn on train’s podcast — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 12, 2021

The big accounts threw out jokes right away, as Jack “CouRage” Dunlop was friends with them. These creators will always find a positive response in each other or in Jack himself.

You posting this for free ??? pic.twitter.com/rEovY62gju — g 🐝🇲🇽 (@perez214_jr) March 12, 2021

Then there were the masters of comedic craft, who guided Twitter to focus on the sexual aspect of his feet. There is a thing about the sexuality of feet in many different places in the world and these users went straight for it.

Your feet are like beast from X-Men pic.twitter.com/pCg4RCxhSk — 🍄🕸AYUP savannah🕸🍄 (@CyberWh0re_) March 12, 2021

how tight are your socks jesus pic.twitter.com/lT7BxAfAKN — kennedy | tfts pinned (@honkkenn) March 12, 2021

Others just went into all of the strange things about Jack’s feet. It’s not hard to find reasons to tell jokes about Jack “CouRage” Dunlop’s feet. His biggest toe is almost a mile away from the other four, his socks are so tight that they leave marks, and it looks like there is pressure all over the bottom of his foot.

Your noti gang is being put through hell right now. pic.twitter.com/e7EBtqhoKT — Blackbeard (@Blackbeard) March 12, 2021

how is it even possible to have feet like wilt? pic.twitter.com/KK0ZtH0XLE — CWB (@AFC_CWB) March 12, 2021

These are the tweet responses that many people love to see. When Twitter finds a reason to laugh, they will roast it until there’s nothing more than can be said. Hopefully, Jack can find another reason to make himself viral.

When Jack “CouRage” Dunlop noticed exactly how many responses he was getting for his feet, he made a tweet about OnlyFans

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop sent out this tweet when he discovered that the tweet before it went viral:

I ain't ready to edit them kind of videos... — Samuel (@Swpah) March 12, 2021

You keep them subway flat bread looking shits to yourself. — HonestlyTrashGamer (@HonestyTrashGMR) March 12, 2021

Those got even greater responses.

Jack's feet look like he been wearing them wrong his whole life. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0hn3siWrkv — IamSqu4tch (@IamSqu4tch) March 12, 2021

Jack "CouRage" Dunlop has found the secret to Twitter success: Feet topics. It may sound like a joke, but getting 7,000 likes in a minute and receiving 6,000 in a tweet related to it in less than a work day is impressive.

It's good to know that Jack "CouRage" Dunlop is not offended by these comments and enjoys the jokes.

