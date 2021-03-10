"Women I Love You": TommyInnit's Women's Day leads to several hilarious responses online 

TommyInnit celebrated International Women’s Day by tweeting out to all women and fans love this gesture.

TommyInnit posted a tweet that said:

“Women i love you. happy women day ladies. lets all get a drink sometime”

Some have noted that Tommy is too young to have drinks at all and have offered apple juice instead.

Apple Juice > Orange Juice — Tasky (@Tasky24321) March 9, 2021

what r u gonna drink 💀 APPLE JUICE? — brit! ;-; (@dreamfeII) March 8, 2021

However, there are also many fans who were entertained by Tommy’s post.

thank you Tommy, I needed to hear this 3< — Wisp (@wispexe) March 8, 2021

i guess just asking them all out will work eventually — rudy (@Rudylmaolive) March 8, 2021

It seems there are still some people who found reasons to make fun of Tommy as well.

Mf actin like he can drink pic.twitter.com/oY9uTMl4MD — foo:D (@foonotfound) March 8, 2021

Even though there are various ways of celebrating the day, Tommy’s post is both funny and well-received. Instead of just being a regular off-the-cuff post, Tommy put some thought into it and made many smile.

TommyInnit is bringing up an important day that has been celebrated for 100 years

Tommy responded to a few posts and encouraged others to make posts as well. Looking at Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity, and other Minecraft streamers, there are not many that posted about the day.

no lets get beer and other drugs in our system at a party and then cry a lot — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 8, 2021

International Women's Day is an international holiday devoted to celebrating the cultural, political, societal, and economic achievements of women around the world each year on March 8. In addition, this event has been a key point in the women's rights movement, calling attention to issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women.

they always do. not tried it before but they always do when a man of my caliber asks for a drink — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 8, 2021

More than a century since it began, International Women’s Day has been observed as a sign of support for women since it started in 1911. In recognition of the socioeconomic, cultural, political, and academic achievements of women across the globe, International Women's Day is widely observed as a call to action for gender parity.

There can be no single claim of credit by a government, corporation, organization, media entity or the like because no one can pinpoint where this started.

International Women's Day began to be observed by the UN in 1975. The United Nations began a tradition of selecting a specific theme each year in 1996, as per the official website.

