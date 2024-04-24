Jade VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors revealed

Jade’s voice actor (VA) in Honkai Star Rail has officially joined the cast after HoYoverse’s drip marketing campaign revealed her as an upcoming 5-star unit. Jade has intrigued fans with her enigmatic personality after manifesting in Aventurine’s flashback in the latest Trailblaze Mission.

So far, the community knew of her existence via leaks but is seeking more information after the official reveal. One of the many things fans are wondering about is her VA details. She has been voiced by eminent artists like Faye Mata and Mitsuishi Kotono across different languages.

This article further details the cast and presents their previous work.

Who are the Jade voice actors in Honkai Star Rail?

The latest Honkai Star Rail drip marketing campaign revealed Jade as one of the upcoming 5-star characters. With her official entry in the title came a stellar cast of voice actors who have dubbed her in different languages.

The following section outlines more details about Jade’s VAs:

English voice actor for Jade

Faye Mata is officially Jade’s English voice actor in Honkai Star Rail. Fans will remember Faye from some of her previous works, which are as follows:

Lulu from League of Legends

Sierokarte from Granblue Fantasy

Granblue Fantasy: Relink from Corpse Factory

Myne from The Rising of the Shield Hero

Sasaki from Weathering with You

Priscilla Barielle from Re: Zero

Linaria from Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet

Japanese voice actor for Jade

Mitsuishi Kotono is Jade’s Japanese VA. Kotono is an excellent voice actor who was cast for a number of shows and videogames such as,

Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen

Usagi Tsukino in Sailor Moon

Murrue Ramius in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom

Ittan Momen in Onmyoji

Tae Yamada in Zombieland Saga

Misato Katsuragi in Neon Genesis Evangelion

Rubilia in Tower of Fantasy

Jade’s voice actor in other languages

Zhang Ruoyu is Jade’s Chinese VA in HSR. Some of Ruoyu’s past work includes Vanilla from Arknights, Rina from Zenless Zone Zero, and Plottu from Tower of Fantasy. She has also voiced anime characters including Hori Yuriko from Horimiya and PIPIMI from Pop Team Epic.

In the Korean dub, Jade has been voiced by Kim Soon-mi. Soon-mi was previously cast as Hazel, Guardian of Knowledge from Dungeon and Fighters, Lagan from Love's Crescendo, and Qingyi from Zenless Zone Zero.

You can check out our article on Jade kit leaks in Honkai Star Rail to learn more about the character’s potential abilities. She is a Quantum unit that follows the Path of Erudition.

