"Keep Dream'in": Jake Paul exchanges jabs with popular Minecraft YouTuber on Twitter

Jake Paul and Clay "Dream" may have inadvertently gotten into a tiff on Twitter, following a reply the Minecraft YouTuber made to Paul's tweet.

Paul is currently involved in a tense situation with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White. The YouTuber is attempting to convince White to pay his fighters higher wages, among other things, in exchange for Paul's permanent retirement.

Dream's reply was unexpectedly made in response to Paul's tweet to Dana White, confusing many.

Dream tells Jake Paul he could beat him in a fight

Over the past few days, Jake Paul has been busy feuding with UFC president Dana White. The two have been responding to each other's tweets and videos while hurling various accusations.

Jake Paul responds to Dream's tweet about him (Image via Twitter/jakepaul)

As such, when Dream suddenly replied to one of Jake Paul's tweets aimed at Dana White, fans were surprised to see the YouTuber respond by saying:

"Hey kid, I won Minecraft before you were born, keep Dream'in"

Jake Paul's tweet was made in response to Dream's tweet, where he stated he could "kick (Jake Paul's) a**."

Nicholas "Sapnap," a friend of Dream's, replied to the Minecraft content creator's tweet, "vouching" his claim.

Fans of the Minecraft YouTuber may recognize the creator's tweet, as this isn't the first time he has attempted to capture Jake Paul's attention.

In November 2020, Dream had replied to another one of Paul's tweets, telling him he could "knock out" the vlogger any day.

Dream @Dream @jakepaul guys I could knock out Jake paul any day bring it on Ohio boy @jakepaul guys I could knock out Jake paul any day bring it on Ohio boy

Dream's friends enthusiastically replied to him, hyping him up and jokingly encouraging him. They included George "GeorgeNotFound" Wilkinson, Karl Jacobs, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, and Alexis "Quackity."

George @GeorgeNotFound @Dream @jakepaul DREAM GOT 9M SUBS ON YOUTUBE IN 5 MONTHS NEVER DONE BEFORE @Dream @jakepaul DREAM GOT 9M SUBS ON YOUTUBE IN 5 MONTHS NEVER DONE BEFORE

Quackity @Quackity @Dream @jakepaul guys I could knock out Jake paul any day bring it on Ohio boy @Dream @jakepaul guys I could knock out Jake paul any day bring it on Ohio boy

Jake Paul reminds Dana White of time limit on offer

Dream's recent tweet at Jake Paul was made under a reminder the latter had issued to UFC President Dana White.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 3 days left on my offer Dana.



I’ll retire from boxing forever.



You’re running out of time. 3 days left on my offer Dana.I’ll retire from boxing forever.You’re running out of time.

He informed White that there were only three days left before he rescinded his offer. Jake Paul is seemingly serious about forcing White's hand and getting him to accept the terms of his agreement.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

For context, Logan Paul's younger brother made news on New Year's Eve after issuing a "challenge" to Dana White. He gave White five days to accept his offer, which stated that Dana must pay his fighters a bigger paycheck and give them long-term healthcare.

If the offer was accepted, Jake Paul would readily box UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal before permanently retiring from fighting.

