"4 days left on my offer" - Jake Paul sends Dana White an ultimatum to accept his challenge 

Jake Paul has handed Dana White an ultimatum of four more days to accept his challenge. In what seems to be a reminder, Paul said White has a few days to accept his offer if he wants to see the YouTube star retire from boxing, enter the USADA pool and sign a one-fight contract to meet Jorge Masvidal under MMA rules.

Paul took to Twitter to let White know that he also has just four days to fulfill 'The Problem Child's' other demands of increasing minimum fighter pay to $50,000, providing long-term healthcare for fighters, and guaranteeing that 50% of the promotion's annual revenue goes to fighters.

"4 days left on my offer Dana… waiting on you to accept and send USADA over," Jake Paul wrote.

In a previous tweet, Jake Paul said that although White has until the the first week of January to accept his offer, the UFC president must implement the changes within March 31 of this year. Once White implements the changes, Paul claimed he'll immediately announce his retirement from boxing and fight "weak chin Jorge."

"You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022.Once implemented, I will retire immediately from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge," Paul wrote.

Jake Paul urges popular UFC stars to support him

In another recent tweet, Jake Paul tried to garner support from various UFC stars towards his stance on the current fighter pay situation in the promotion. Tagging popular fighters like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones, and Nate Diaz, Paul urged them to support him in demanding better minimum pay.

Paul also pointed out that convincing White to accept his demands will also satisfy those fighters who want to see 'The Problem Child' get his "a** kicked" inside the octagon.

"How many current and former UFC fighters are actually going to get behind my offer to Dana? Y’all want to see me get my a** kicked in the octagon right? Y’all can make a difference here. @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 @JonnyBones @stylebender @USMAN84kg @rosenamajunas," Paul wrote.

Y’all want to see me get my ass kicked in the octagon right? Y’all can make a difference here.



