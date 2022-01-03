"They don't want to pay anyone" - Jake Paul suggests Dana White and Floyd Mayweather "should be best friends"

Jake Paul has taken a dig at both Dana White and Floyd Mayweather on Twitter by suggesting they should be best friends for not paying fighters what they owe.

It was recently revealed by Jake's brother Logan Paul that Mayweather still hasn't paid him for their June 2021 fight. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' has been going at White for some time with regards to UFC fighters' pay.

Logan shared a tweet saying he will make the money that Mayweather owes him and much more from this year's rumored KSI trilogy bout. Jake took the opportunity to make his point by quote-tweeting it.

"Dana and Floyd should be best friends. They don’t want to pay anyone," said Paul.

See Jake Paul quote-tweet his brother and compare Dana White to Floyd Mayweather below:

An official announcement for the KSI vs. Logan trilogy bout is expected to come on January 4th. 'Maverick' last fought 'Money' in an eight round exhibition bout that went the distance inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Jake Paul keeps targeting Dana White and bringing up the UFC fighter pay

Jake Paul calls out Dana White often these days and he recently put out a challenge for the UFC president. Stating that if White satisfies three specific conditions, Paul would retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC.

White has to increase minimum fighter pay per bout to $50,000, guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC's annual revenues and provide long term healthcare to all fighters. The 52-year-old president has responded in the negative.

Paul tagged a number of former and current UFC champions in the tweets as well.

'The Problem Child' asked Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas, Francis Ngannou and Khabib Nurmagomedov if they were ready to make a difference for the good of fighters under the UFC banner.

"How many current and former UFC fighters are actually going to get behind my offer to Dana? Y’all want to see me get my ass kicked in the octagon right? Y’all can make a difference here. @TheNotoriousMMA @NateDiaz209 @JonnyBones @stylebender @USMAN84kg @rosenamajunas @GamebredFighter @francis_ngannou @KChimaev @TeamKhabib," posted Paul.

Here is Jake Paul's tweet in which he tagged several major UFC fighters:

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou has refused to sign a new contract due to the salary offered. Other fighters such as Jon Jones and Nate Diaz have previously had clashes with UFC management over their pay as well.

