"Only took you 4 years" - Jorge Masvidal glad Dana White finally appreciated him in response to Jake Paul

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that he’s happy to finally be acknowledged as a “pay-per-view superstar” by Dana White.

In response to Jake Paul's recent challenge to Dana White, the UFC president fired back by tweeting a video message.

Dana White noted that since Jake Paul accused him of using cocaine, he’d let Paul randomly cocaine test him for the next 10 years. White added, however, that he believes Paul uses steroids. He dared ‘The Problem Child’ to get randomly tested for steroids by White for the next two years.

The UFC boss then referred to Jake Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, as “Warlock” and “a sc**bag”. Claiming that Bidarian used to be his accountant, White continued:

“But if you two think that you can do it better than we do, you know, we’re doing this whole [MMA promotion] thing wrong, you could treat the fighters better than we do; knock yourself out. Go start your own business. It’s easy to do. Get the Warlock on it. The Warlock could get it started for you. What you and the Warlock should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You don’t know. Yeah. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal ‘cause he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson; these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So, you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this, Jake.”

Jorge Masvidal chimed in and tweeted the following to Dana White:

“Thank you to my employer for recognizing my hard work. Only took you 4 years. #supernecessary”

Jorge Masvidal’s long-awaited return to the octagon

Jorge Masvidal and the UFC were at odds over his pay after UFC 244 in November 2019.

Thankfully, ‘Gamebred’ and the UFC eventually set aside their financial disagreements. However, the BMF champion has only competed twice since then, losing to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Furthermore, Jorge Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 in December 2021. The fight fell apart due to Masvidal pulling out courtesy of a rib injury. ‘Gamebred’ has more than 2 million confirmed PPV buys on his resume and is regarded as one of the biggest draws in the fight game.

Needless to say, many in the MMA community are eagerly awaiting the UFC megastar’s comeback fight. On that note, Jorge Masvidal recently took to Twitter, and hinted at a potential return to the octagon in March:

“March 3 0 5 #supernecessary”

As of now, Jorge Masvidal's official comeback date or opponent has yet to be revealed.

