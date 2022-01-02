Jake Paul claims he will retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in UFC if Dana White accepts his latest challenge

Jake Paul has said that he’ll retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if Dana White accepts his latest challenge.

Taking to Twitter, ‘The Problem Child’ posted a tweet directed at UFC president Dana White, whilst also jibing at Jorge Masvidal. Jake Paul’s tweet read as follows:

“Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1. Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k [it’s $12k now] 2. Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues [$1bn in 2021] 3. Provide long term healthcare to all fighters [you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that]. There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage.

Paul continued, saying that White has five days to accept the challenge.

You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighters – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank.”

Over the past several months, Jake Paul has taken multiple jibes at Dana White and the UFC on the issue of fighter pay. The YouTube megastar and boxing wunderkind has consistently maintained that the UFC is underpaying its fighters.

Dana White accused Jake Paul of using steroids to further his combat sports career

Dana White recently insinuated that Jake Paul has been utilizing banned PEDs [Performance Enhancing Drugs] to aid his boxing career. Responding to being called a ‘cokehead’ by Paul, White dared the 24-year-old to get tested for steroids.

Speaking to Teddy Atlas, White said:

"I want to tell you, you ask me about Jake Paul wanting to fight guys here [UFC]... I wanted to tell you, I got a challenge for Jake Paul. So this guy keeps saying that I'm a, that I'm coke-head right? He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years, if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two."

'The Problem Child' is coming off a sixth round KO win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The fight, which was Paul’s most recent boxing match, transpired on December 18th, 2021.

Paul's next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.

