"Dana White is gambling and doing illegal things with his nose" - Jake Paul goes off on Dana White, defends Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul had some words for UFC president Dana White. During an interview with The Schmo, Jake Paul again revealed his true feelings towards the UFC boss. 'The Problem Child' has been outspoken about the controversial topic of fighter pay in the UFC.

Paul has advocated for an increase in remuneration for UFC fighters in the past and has openly protested against the UFC and Dana White's practices.

"...It just goes to show you what the UFC is doing," said Paul. "Not paying their fighters, and not making the fights we all want to see. Dana White is gambling and doing illegal things with his nose. He should be paying Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, $10 million each, to fight."

When asked why Stipe Miocic, involved with the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, didn't get an immediate rematch against Francis Ngannou, 'The Problem Child' continued with the obvious response:

"Because Dana White is running a monopoly and limiting his fighters and if he doesn't like you, he shoves you." continued Jake Paul. "It's f***ed up. You know, Stipe [Miocic] deserves that third fight [vs Francis Ngannou]. He's the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, but for some reason Dana doesn't want him to do it. Maybe because he doesn't think that Stipe has saleability."

Jake Paul also mentioned that he thinks Conor McGregor should have been paid more than what he supposedly got paid. The social media star said:

"Conor McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in the history of the sport in terms of the value that brought to ESPN and UFC and the amount he got paid."

Jake Paul will reportedly make more than $1 million for his fight against Tyron Woodley

As reported by Standard UK, Jake Paul is reported to be guaranteed a purse of at least $1 million for Sunday's fight against Tyron Woodley.

In comparison to the average payout for UFC fighters, the estimated amount is significantly higher, and if true, it will conclude Jake Paul's argument about fighter pay.

Meanwhile, his opponent Tyron Woodley is reported to take home a guaranteed sum of $500,000 and shares of PPV buys.

