"He's still owned by them, he still can't do whatever he wants" - Jake Paul says that Conor McGregor is underpaid by the UFC

Jake Paul believes UFC superstar Conor McGregor is underpaid by the organization and should renegotiate with Dana White and co.

During an interview with True Geordie, Paul mentioned McGregor's massive impact in selling the top five UFC pay-per-views in history, and suggested that should've prompted him to renegotiate his deal with the promotion.

Jake Paul believes the Irishman has outgrown the UFC by leaps and bounds and brought a lot of value to the UFC.

Paul also spoke about McGregor's influence and how it's created billions for the company, and yet the Irishman remains at the organization's mercy.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer lastly stated that McGregor is still owned by them and isn't capable of doing whatever he wants. Whereas the UFC is taking whatever percentage they want off the former two-division UFC champion.

"Since Conor has become five out of the Top five biggest pay-per-views of UFC history then you gotta renegotiate. Dana's not doing that if he's got him locked up, he's not gonna give him a better percentage. So at some point, Conor McGregor outgrew the UFC by leaps and bounds and just brought so much value into the whole organization. Top to bottom and created and created billions of dollars of enterprise value in doing so and so that's why it's crazy to see that he's still at their mercy. He's still owned by them, he still can't do whatever he wants and they're still taking whatever percentage that they were taking."

Check out Jake Paul's interview with True Geordie below:

Jake Paul will return to action against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is set to make his return to action against Tyron Woodley on August 29 in what promises to be a huge boxing match for both men.

'The Problem Child' will aim to extend his winning run, and more importantly, silence his doubters by beating the former UFC champion.

A win for Paul would certainly be the biggest victory of his boxing career so far.

With a victory, the YouTuber-turned-boxer can shift his focus towards a new challenger from his 'hit list'.

